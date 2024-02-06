Comboy leads Blackwater to victory over Cavitex

WENDELL Comboy was on fire for Blackwater as he carried the Smooth Razor to the Leg 6 quarterfinals of the Philippine Basketball Association 3×3 Third Conference at the Ayala Malls Market Market.

For starter, the gunner out of Far Easter University exploded for 12 points in a thrilling 20-18 upset of Cavitex, then followed it up with a 19-16 win over Leg 2 winner MCFASolver where he finished with eight points.

He came back on the court and dropped 10 points against Purefoods in a 21-15 victory to help Blackwater complete a three-game sweep of Pool C heading to the knockout stage of the last leg of the season.

Joining Blackwater in the next round are perennial contenders TNT and Meralco, which also swept their respective assignments in Pool A and B.

Even without Almond Vosotros, the Triple Giga remained leathal after wins over Pioneer Elastoseal, 21-17, and San Miguel Beer, 21-12, for a 2-0 record on Pool A.

The Bolts meanwhile, continued to ride the hot hands of Jeff Manday as they beat Terrafirma, 21-17, Northport, 21-9, and Barangay Ginebra, 21-17.

Manday averaged 11.6 points in the three games, including a high of 13 in the win over the Dyip.

Pioneer Elastoseal bounced back from its loss to TNT behind a 21-19 ousting of San Miguel to clinch the other quarterfinals berth in Pool A.

Barangay Ginebra (1-1), Northport (1-2), Terrafirma (0-2), will dispute the remaining two berths to the knockout stage in Pool B, while the two other tickets in Pool C are up for grabs among MCFASolver (1-1), Cavitex (1-2), and Purefoods (0-2).

The final games of the group stage will be played just before the knockout stage.