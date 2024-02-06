Athletes praised in PSA Awards Night

In recognition of athletes who have shown outstanding display of grit, determination, and perseverance to lead the Philippine sports forward, leading beverage brand MILO has given distinct recognition to Filipino world champions and up-and-coming athletes at the recently-concluded 2023 Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Annual Awards Night.

The world’s number two pole vaulter Ernest John “EJ” Obiena was bestowed the MILO Gold, Grit, and Glory Award for amassing historic and record-breaking achievements with sheer determination and resilience. The award was handed by MILO Philippines’ Sports Head Carlo Sampan.

“MILO is greatly privileged to give tribute to the men and women who have made a meaningful impact and inspired a whole nation through their perseverance and resolve to achieve their successes both in sports and in life,” said Sampan. “EJ embodies the grit for his unwavering determination in the face of challenges and glory to become an inspiration for others, making him a worthy recipient of this recognition.”

From his humble beginnings as a young hurdler in Chiang Kai Shek College to becoming a record-breaking champion, EJ has dominated the world of pole vaulting, putting the Philippines on the international sporting map with great success.

“I am only a guy who jumps over a bar with a pole,” Obiena ruminated during his acceptance speech. “However, I would like to think of it this way: it’s not really a question about what we do, but how we leverage that and how we create a lasting impact and create positive change. I feel my profession is a means to inspire the next generation…and as a means for nation-building.”

Young athletes who are making strides in their respective sports disciplines were also recognized with the MILO Junior Athlete Award for their stunning achievements in under-17 sports. Among its notable recipients is Aleia Aielle Aguilar, one of the youngest jiu-jitsu champions in the world. At the tender age of six, Aguilar ruled the Abu Dhabi World Festival Jiu-Jitsu Championships last November and took home the gold medal two times in a row. Mentored by her parents, the young martial artist holds a bright and promising future for the sport.

“It’s been an awesome journey for Aielle. My message to her is you can achieve anything and everything you want, all you have to do is work for it,” said Aguilar’s father Alvin Aguilar, a prominent figure in mixed martial arts.

Christian Gian Karlo Arca has taken the realm of chess by storm after conquering the blitz event of the FIDE World Youth Chess Championship. Currently a FIDE master, the 15-year-old Grade 9 student from Panabo, Davao del Norte is committed to reaching grandmaster status.

“I feel very happy and proud kasi all of my hard work has paid off”, said Arca. “Pero siyempre hindi pa po iyon tapos ng career ko, hopefully makuha ko po ang GM (grandmaster) next year. Nagpapasalamat po ako sa Papa at sa family ko po. Big deal po iyon sa akin para mag work hard sa training and practices.”

Alongside Aguilar and Arca, MILO gave the highest honors in junior sports to Angeline Colonia (weightlifting), Prince Keil Delos Santos (weightlifting), Eron Borres (weightlifting), Karl Eldrew Yulo (gymnastics), Sebastian Neil Manalac (karate), Alethea Gaccion (golf), Joseph Anthony Godbout (modern pentathlon), Jan Brix Ramiscal (muay thai), Trisha Mae del Rosario (obstacle course racing), and Tachiana Kezshia Mangin (taekwondo).

Homegrown MILO champions and multi-medalists Jamie Lim and Agatha Wong were also recognized by the PSA for their stellar performances at the 2023 Southeast Asian Games held last year in Cambodia. Lim of karateka clinched the gold medal in the prestigious biennial meet – an incredible feat as she managed to balance her training while earning her master’s degree in London.

“It took a lot of sacrifice, [because] I really had to train twice a day and wouldn’t go out much, but the hard work paid off. I am very thankful to be given this award,” Lim shared.

Wushu darling Wong shared the same challenge of juggling her time between her academics and athletic career. Despite this, Wong proved herself to be an eminent figure in the sport after bagging all five SEA Games gold medals.

“Every time I compete sa SEA Games lalong tumataas ang pressure,” she revealed. “But there are times when more people tell me to choose med school over sports, I am more fired up to do both at the same time. Each year has posed many challenges for me, but each year I continue to grow.”

The Philippine Sportswriters Association, the country’s oldest media organization, has long chronicled and honored the feats of Filipino athletes who have made great contributions to sports at its annual Awards Night. The President of PSA and sports editor of The Philippine Star Nelson Beltran expressed: “It is our tremendous honor to give recognition to our athletes who have inspired and made our country proud. Thank you to all our partners and MILO Philippines for being a staunch supporter of Philippine sports.”

For many years, MILO and PSA have been working together to recognize and honor athletes for their commitment and hard work in achieving the level of excellence that most athletes in their field strive for. MILO’s grassroots sports development programs have helped shape athletes that have captivated the imagination of the whole nation, and who continue to inspire Filipinos to become champions in sports and in life. “By giving recognition to our young talents, we hope to inspire and enable more parents to engage their children in active play where they can learn and grow to be champions in their own right,” Sampan said.