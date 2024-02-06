Ando fans Paris bid with 2 silvers in Asian tourney

ELREEN ANN ANDO grabbed two silver medals Tuesday in the Asian Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent to further her hopes of returning to the Olympics in Paris in July.

North Korea’s Kim II Gyong was too much in the women’s -59 kgs class as the Hangzhou Asian Games champion swept the snatch (103), clean and jerk (122) and total lift (225) to shove Ando to second fiddle with lifts of 93 kgs in snatch which was good for a bronze and 120 in clean and jerk and 213 total lift.

Indonesia’s Natasya Beteyob got a bronze in clean and jerk with 116 kgs, silver in snatch with 96 kgs and bronze in total lifts with 212 kgs.

“She’s [Ando] leveled the playing field now with Hidilyn [Diaz-Naranjo] in this tournament,” national coach Richard Pep Augusto told BusinessMirror.

Ando went 9 kgs short of her best lift she registered in the world championships in Saudi Arabia last September and 11 kgs behind Diaz-Naranjo’s 224 kgs best lift.

Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Diaz-Naranjo is currently the world No. 7 in the -59 kgs division.

Diaz-Naranjo skipped the Tashlent tournament but will attend the International Weightlifting Federation World Cup in Phuket in March hoping to cement her qualification for Paris.