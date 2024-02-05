Tap India’s $566.92M mart, exporters urged

GOVERNMENT trade officials are urging Filipino exporters to tap India’s $566.92-million market, especially for food, horticulture, machinery and electronic equipment, personal care and beauty products.

The Export Marketing Bureau of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI-EMB) reportedly sees India as a “very promising” market given its population of around 1.4 billion, which can be considered a good consumer base.

A statement quoted DTI-EMB Assistant Director Jhino B. Ilano as saying that the value of imports versus exports from and to India are both at 4 percent.

“So there is an opportunity for us to really make our exports higher than what we are importing from it,” Ilano said during a meeting recently organized by the DTI-EMB with members of the Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc.

He reportedly said that the unrealized export potential to India in machinery and electronic equipment already translates to $436.96 million, or 77 percent of the total unrealized export pie. Ilano added that other products the Philippines can export to India include processed food, with unrealized export potential of $3.94 million.

While the untapped export potential is “mostly” on the electronics industry, he pointed out this will have a “ripple effect” on food manufacturers.

For instance, Ilano said, “if Toshiba decides to invest in the Philippines, it will locate here, obviously, many will have jobs. If people have jobs, they will need something to replenish all the energy that they have lost and they will get it from food that many of you are actually producing.”

The busy lifestyle of Indians, coupled with the Philippines’s food offerings could pave the way for tapping India’s export potential on processed food which translates to $3.94 million.

“Simply saying that if you want to sell products to India, the best thing to sell to them would be food. Because the major observation is this: people in India are not actually fond of cooking food for themselves because they are very busy trying to get two to three jobs to maintain a lifestyle. So that’s the reason why in India, there are a lot of vendors that are actually selling food,” the Trade department’s export marketing official noted.

For personal care and beauty products, Ilano said local firms could unlock at least $1.40 million worth in the Indian market. He told Philippine exporters that they can capture the demand of Indian consumers for coconut oil.

“Indian consumers actually believe that coconut oil has a more moisturizing effect than a usual lotion. So this would tell you that coconut is a very good product that can be sold in the Indian market and coconut is considered to be a tree of life here in the Philippines because nothing is wasted in our coconut products. Now, another important aspect is that in terms of Indian color cosmetics, the market is expected to grow strongly than other beauty products in the country. So coloring in terms of the hair, for the skin, they are very fond of it,” he said.

Meanwhile, for horticulture with total unrealized export potential at $1.12 million, Ilano said export products include desiccated coconut, seaweeds and algae, cashew nuts and mangoes that are either fresh or dried.

“Let’s get back to agriculture. We have lots of products that would have great potential but sometimes our farming is just focused primarily on specific products so we really need to look at what products can actually sell,” Ilano said.

Apart from the above-mentioned products, Ilano said the country can export its services such as education and training and creative services, adding that India’s “famous” Bollywood can be a good opportunity for the local firms to engage in.

The franchising sector, he noted, also presents business opportunities.

“Obviously, the food manufacturers would be part of the franchising that can be promoted in India,” Ilano added.

He cited data from the Philippine Franchise Association as showing that the Indian franchise business is expected to touch $140 billion to $150 billion in the next five years.

“So this is a good opportunity for food manufacturers to venture in,” Ilano said.