Speaker calls on BTr to continue holding financial literacy sessions

SPEAKER Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez has called on the Bureau of Treasury (BTr) to continue organizing financial literacy sessions to encourage more investments that would help improve not just Filipinos’ lives but national development as a whole.

During the forum attended by members of the Cornell Club Philippines, Romualdez, a Cornell University alumnus and lawyer, lauded the proactive approach of government institutions in supporting national development through educational initiatives.

He urged the BTr’s leadership to persist in organizing such seminars, emphasizing his unwavering support.

“It is heartening to witness government institutions pro-actively seeking ways to bolster national development. Such educational initiatives play a crucial role in reinforcing our national fabric,” Romualdez said. “To the leadership of the bureau, I urge you to continue these endeavors with my unwavering support.”

The Speaker emphasized the importance of understanding retail treasury bonds, stating that these low-risk savings instruments represent direct and unconditional obligations of the Republic of the Philippines. He pointed out that such bonds offer higher returns compared to ordinary savings accounts and time deposits.

“Mobilizing private resources through investments, like those in retail treasury bonds, is pivotal in ensuring that our nation possesses the resources necessary to sustain vital priority development programs and projects,” the Speaker said.

Romualdez said holding financial literacy programs is not merely a financial endeavor but a significant contribution to the nation-building process, as this is BTr’s demonstration and commitment to both personal growth and the nation’s progress.

“Learning about retail treasury bonds is not only about financial literacy but also about understanding how such instruments can aid in our country’s development,” the Speaker said.

The Treasury is offering retail treasury bonds with a minimum investment of P5,000.

Romualdez expressed confidence that many would embrace this opportunity not only for personal financial benefits but also as a tangible expression of Cornell University’s core value of impacting society through public engagement.