South China Sea not just about US-China rivalry–DFA chief

DO not romanticize the latest tension in the South China Sea as merely an extension of the geopolitical rivalry between the United States and China.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo pitched this view during his speech at one of the roundtable discussions of the European Union and Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum in Brussels Friday.

Manalo said flashpoints in the Indo-Pacific region have changed in the past decade, noting a “pattern of aggression and militarization” that has risen. These include violations of international laws in the South China Sea, as well as increasing tensions in the East China Sea, the Korean Peninsula and the Taiwan Strait.

“Over-characterizing these developments mainly as a function of the US-China strategic rivalry does not help in understanding the situation,” the Philippines’s top envoy said.

“For one, it puts the distinct and legitimate rights and interests of countries such as the Philippines aside, and secondary to the interests of the rivals,” he added.

In an apparent reference to China’s increasing harassment on Philippine vessels in the West Philippine Sea, Manalo said “actions that are clearly illegal in international law and against the United Nations Charter are sometimes justified” when viewed as a “pretext” of the US-China rivalry.

“It obscures our judgement,” Manalo said. “At the same time, remedies to respond to these actions are viewed by a party in the prism of this strategic rivalry.”

Foreign ministers from the European Union and its partners in the Indo-Pacific gathered in Brussels for a roundtable discussion on identifying practical ways to enhance cooperation and deepen solidarity.

Also on Friday, the EU and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) held a separate foreign ministers’ meeting in Brussels. Manalo, as country coordinator of Asean, and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Joseph Borrell Fontelles, cochaired the Asean-EU Foreign Ministers meeting.

During the meeting, foreign ministers had “frank and fruitful discussions on regional and international issues” such as the South China Sea, Myanmar, Ukraine-Russia war, Israel-Palestinian conflict in Gaza, Afghanistan and Korean Peninsula.

Highlights of their joint statement:

■ On South China Sea: Asean and the EU asked “all countries to avoid any unilateral actions” that endanger peace, security and stability in the region. “We emphasized the need to maintain and promote an environment conducive to the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea [COC] negotiations,” it said.

■ On Ukraine-Russia war: “Most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and stressed it is causing immense human suffering and exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy—constraining growth, increasing inflation, disrupting supply chains, heightening energy and food insecurity, and elevating financial stability risks.”

■ On Myanmar: “We strongly condemned the continued acts of violence and urged all parties involved to take concrete action to immediately halt violence. We called for all parties to create a conducive environment for the effective delivery of humanitarian assistance, and inclusive national dialogue.”

■ On North Korea: “We expressed grave concern over the surge in the DPRK’s intercontinental ballistic missile testing and ballistic missile launches, which constitute a flagrant violation of the United Nations Security Council resolutions. We urged the DPRK to cease these launches and to refrain from nuclear tests.”

■ On Afghanistan: “We expressed concern over the continuing humanitarian crisis and human rights situation in Afghanistan. We called for unhindered access to the delivery of basic needs and humanitarian assistance to all regions and all people, including women and children, in the country.”

■ On Israel-Gaza conflict: “We exchanged views and expressed grave concerns over developments in the Middle East.”

■ Condemned all attacks against civilians

■ Some called for a “durable ceasefire.”