Solon asks NEA to assume control of Palawan co-op

THE vice-chairman of the Senate Committee on Energy wants the National Electrification Administration (NEA) to assume control over the management of the Palawan Electric Cooperative (Paleco) amid persisting power outages.

“[The] Paleco cannot fulfill its mandate of supplying sufficient and affordable electricity to Palawan; then maybe the responsibility of providing power in the province is better off in the hands of [the] NEA,” said Senator Sherwin T. Gatchalian, backing calls made by consumer group Palawan Electric Member-Consumer-Owners (Pemco) for the government-owned and controlled corporation to take over the management of the Paleco.

The NEA had already assigned lawyer Ivan Darwin G. Zamora, department manager of NEA’s Management and Consultancy Services Office, to be the project supervisor to oversee the operations of the electric cooperative.

Latest NEA records show that in terms of “System Average Interruption Frequency Index” performance, the Paleco is not compliant with the reliability standards of 20 occurrences per year. Unplanned interruptions that are within the control of distribution utilities reached 27.34 in 2022 and 21.878 in 2023, according to Gatchalian.

He added that in terms of power quality, Paleco is also not compliant with the standards set by the Philippine Distribution Code.

“The constant brownout is a big blow to the lives of the people in Palawan. The NEA and the Department of Energy (DOE) must come up with a long-term solution as soon as possible for the sake of consumers,” said Gatchalian.

On July 19, 2023, the NEA given the Paleco an “AA” rating and classified it as a “Yellow” electric cooperative.

An “AAA” rating is the highest score given by the NEA to electric cooperatives that indicates full compliance by power distribution utilities on all parameters, with “D” being the lowest. Cooperatives classified as “Yellow” means they do not comply with four or more of the three key performance standards and parameters of NEA’s guidelines.

In December 2018, the NEA also took over the management of the Paleco amid frequent power outages during that time.