Senate opens RBH 6 hearings amid pause in Chacha war

A SENATE subcommittee mandated to tackle Resolution of Both Houses No. 6 (RB6) on constitutional amendments opens hearings today (Monday, Feb. 5), with its chairman expressing confidence that productive exchanges among lawmakers and resource persons on how to made the 1987 Charter more responsive to the Philippine economy’s needs will help avert a repeat of the heated clashes that marred Charter-change efforts via a divisive People’s Initiative.

Sen. Juan Edgardo Angara, who chairs the special panel on RBH 6 expressed gladness at the weekend that the chiefs of the Senate and the House of Representatives agreed to a cease-fire, for as long as a serious review of the questioned provisions is undertaken. RBH 6 is focused on amending economic provisions of the Constitution deemed “restrictive” and thus counterproductive to efforts to invite more investors and grow the economy.

Angara told DWIZ the “verbal exchange” between the two chambers had become “too hot,” and must be defused. He gave the radio interview a day after the Senate Committee on Electoral Reforms and People’s Participation (PI) held a hearing in Davao City, revealing more instances of apparent deception in the signature gathering of recent weeks that was undertaken for a PI, and at the behest of House leaders.

The senators had denounced the signature campaign after getting reports that government “ayuda” (financial aid) for marginalized groups had been used to mislead people into signing forms that turned out to be attachments for a PI campaign.

At Friday’s second hearing of the Electoral Reforms panel in davao City, Sen. Imee Marcos, its chairman, said the gathering of the signatures for People’s Initiative would not have been a problem had it been done properly. “But why was there deception? Why was there ayuda (help) from the government? Why isn’t it (signature gathering) explained well?” Marcos asked in Filipino.

This, after witnesses attested that initiators behind the signature campaign told them people were signing up for the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) and other government assistance.

Also at the Marcos-led hearing, Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa urged resource persons not to be afraid to tell the truth. “Don’t be afraid. The innocent have nothing to fear.

There is nothing wrong with you if you believed in the promises. I say, you have signed, there is nothing wrong with you, you have nothing to fear. You are the victims here.”

Dela Rosa the Senate is more than ready to hold accountable those responsible for exploiting the witnesses.

At the weekend, Angara told DWIZ that Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri had directed him to take the lead in discussions on amending the economic provisions to prove that senators are not obstructionist and entirely closed to the idea of Cha-cha.

House Leaders had earlier urged senators to stop their hearings investigating the PI campaign, and just focus on tackling RBH 6 if they are sincere about amending the Charter to make it more responsive.

After all, House leaders said, the Commission on Elections had suspended acceptance of the signature sheets being submitted by PI organizers, though some senators are wary that the same campaign could be revived any time the Comelec lifts the suspension.

Comelec chairman George Garcia said the suspension was done to allow the poll body to review the laws and its rules on supervising a people’s initiative, one of three modes of amending the Charter, as provided by the 1987 Constitution.