Recto wants rapid digital transformation for EODB

FINANCE Secretary Ralph G. Recto wants government digital transformation to be faster by using one of the tools at the state’s disposal: the Public Management Development Program (PMDP).

“Government offices must rapidly integrate digital technologies across the bureaucracy to enhance the ease of doing business, streamline processes, expedite responses, and promptly deliver public services to our people,” Recto was quoted in a speech delivered by Assistant Secretary Niño Raymond B. Alvina during the Development Academy of the Philippines (DAP) Leadership Conference last Thursday. According to Alvina, the chief of the Department of Finance (DOF) believes the PMDP is an “important addition” to the toolkit for digital transformation in the government.

According to the DOF, the PMDP is the national government’s intensive training program for those in public service. The program, implemented by the DAP, will equip public servants with leadership and management skills to become “professional, motivated and energized bureaucracies with adequate means to perform their public service missions.”

The program is steered by an Inter-Agency Steering Committee whose members are composed of representatives from the DOF, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM), the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda), the Civil Service Commission (CSC) and the Career Executive Service Board (CESB).

DOF’s digitalization

ACCORDING to Recto, the DOF “has not only responded to this call but has made substantial progress in embracing digitalization.”

The Finance chief cited both the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) and the Bureau of Customs (BOC) have established electronic tax payment and filing channels along with modernized customs processes, enabling taxpayers to conveniently file and settle their taxes anytime and anywhere.

These have also helped enhance tax collection and administration, strengthen trade facilitation, curb corruption, and improve the business climate in the country, Recto added.

The BIR, for its part, has ramped up its digital transformation (DX) program to convert the Bureau into a data-driven organization that elevates taxpayer experience, according to the DOF.

Some projects under the DX program includes: the Online Registration and Update System (Orus); Project 230X; Online Tax Clearance; Electronic Invoicing/ Receipting and Sales Reporting System (EIS); Enhancement of One-Time Transaction (ONETT) System; and, the Enhanced Digital Queueing System.

The BOC, meanwhile, garnered a 97-percent digitalization rate for digitalizing 161 out of 166 customs processes.

These include the One-Stop Electronic Travel Declaration System (e-Travel System); Overstaying Cargo Tracking System and the National Customs Intelligence System (NCIS).

In a briefing earlier this year with the BOC and BIR, Recto said digitalization would remain a priority in improving their collection efforts.

“In addition, digitalization is key to achieving a truly modern and more effective governance. I urge the BIR and the BOC to accelerate their digital transformation programs and embrace constant innovation,” he added.

Recto also mentioned that the digitalization program of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) which led to an increase in the number of registered corporations in the country. More than 1.2 million companies and 6 million officers/incorporators have been recorded by the SEC into its UniComDB, as of end-December 2023.

The Bureau of the Treasury was also able to facilitate the buying and selling of Philippine retail treasury bonds through smartphones and digital devices.

“Ultimately, the end goal is to harmonize and streamline public agencies’ digitalization initiatives to ensure that our main clients—the Filipino people—receive the best possible service in the most efficient manner,” Recto said.