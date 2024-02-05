Ramos strengthens bid for Paris Games

ROSEGIE RAMOS clinched a bronze medal in the Asian Weightlifting Championships on Monday in Tashkent to solidify her campaign to qualify for the Paris Olympics.

Ramos placed second in the snatch with an 88-kg lift but finished third in the clean and jerk with 102 kgs for a 190 kgs total lift that earned her the women’s -49 kgs class in the championships staged at the Yunusabad Sports Complex in Uzbekistan’ capital.

“She’s already sure of a top 10 spot and that means her Paris Olympics slot is also sure ball especially now that she also bagged a bronze medal,” her trainer coach Allen Diaz, cousin of Olympic champion Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo, told BusinessMirror on Monday.

Ramos is ranked No. 9 in her class by the International Weightlifting Federation after seeing action in four Olympic qualifying tournaments—the top 12 in the world earn tickets to Paris in July.

North Korea’s Ri Song Gum, the back-to-back Asian Games gold medalists, lifted 95 kgs in snatch, 125 kgs in clean and jerk for a dominating 220 kgs total for three gold medals, while Japan’s Rira Suzuki settled for the bronze with 82 kgs in the snatch and silver in clean and jerk with 109 kgs.

Lovely Inan, who also competed at -49 kgs, was seventh overall with a 181-kg total lift.

Ramos’s youngest sister Rose Jean withdrew from the women’s -45 kgs category because of cramps, while Tokyo Olympian Erleen Ann Ando competed later Monday in women’s -59 kgs.

Diaz-Naranjo, who skipped the Tashkent competition, is currently ranked seventh in the Olympic qualification race for -59 kgs athletes.

Two-time Southeast Asian Games champion Vanessa Sarno will see action in women’s +71 kgs Tuesday.