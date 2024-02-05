PR, marketing experts focus on DOT’s media contracts 

Ma. Stella F. Arnaldo / Special to the BusinessMirror

A PHENOMENAL rollout. That is what taxpayers should be getting in exchange for P149 million in government contracts with a company, which earlier drew flak for overpromising and under-delivering on a project.

In a brief exchange with the BusinessMirror, Alan German, president of Agents International Inc., said the contracts awarded by the Department of Tourism (DOT) to GeiserMaclang Marketing Communications Inc. is a “wide-eyed surprise, particularly about the price. P149 million for six months is roughly P24.8 million a month. With that amount, the campaign rollout should be really phenomenal.” Agents International is a leading public relations agency and expert in campaign strategies.

While he hasn’t seen the specific provisions of GeiserMaclang’s contracts, German asked, “What does the country get for spending almost a million a day for six months? Is it just a media-buying strategy? Are we paying that much for a calendarized plan of identified outlets, or are some of the space and airtime costs included? Is there quantitative and qualitative research involved, including results, monitoring, and analytics? In other words, the services and deliverables have to be aligned with current market rates and industry standards.”

German, who had also been vocal last year about the DOT’s botched launch of its new “Love the Philippines” slogan, pointed out: “One of the primary mandates of the Department of Tourism is to present the Philippines as a stand-out, fully differentiated, and exceptional destination for world travelers. Integrated Marketing, Branding, and Communications is therefore vital to their actuality, so I hope that they have in-house qualified experts within the agency that can comprehensively assess bids of this nature.”

Spox won’t comment

DOT officials continue to remain tight-lipped about the three contracts awarded to GeiserMaclang last December to plan, buy, and place advertising for the government agency in traditional media such as television, radio, newspapers, and magazines.

The award was made even as public accusations against the firm’s founder, Amor Maclang, went viral after netizens alleged overcharging and overpromising for an event she organized in November. (See, “Organizer of digital tech event corners P149M in DOT marketing projects,” in the BusinessMirror, January 24, 2024.)

Several Viber messages requesting for comment from Mae Elaine T. Bathan, DOT Undersecretary for Legal and Special Concerns and Chief of Staff to Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco, remained unanswered as of press time. Bathan, a lawyer, also oversees the Branding and Marketing Communications Division of the DOT, and is the agency’s designated spokesperson.

It was also the Branding office that approved the controversial video to publicly introduce the DOT’s campaign based on its new “Love the Philippines” slogan. The video was panned by netizens and advertising experts for having used tourist spots abroad in place of local destinations.

‘Get a pro’— former DOT exec

In a separate interview, a marketing professional and former DOT official spoke on background regarding the new controversy reaped by the tourism agency: “A consolidated approach to worldwide media buying is the most ideal with a single agency of distinction, clout, network, and global stature that can negotiate in favor of the best interests of the Philippines.”

The source added, “That agency can also give premium to our efforts beyond what the contracts basically stipulate. Its representation, ambassadorship, in the realm of global marketing communications.”

The former tourism official also said, the DOT could have separated the media placement contracts for local and international media. “Ideally, for international media placements, there should only be one company awarded, whether it be traditional or digital [platforms],” the marketing professional added.