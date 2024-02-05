Pasig River revitalization seen to offer alternative transport

MORE Filipino commuters may be encouraged to take water ferries through the Pasig River rehabilitation project to avoid Metro Manila traffic, according to the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD).

DHSUD Secretary Jose Rizalino L. Acuzar, who also heads the Inter-Agency Council for the Pasig River Urban Development (IAC-PRUD), said this is one of the reasons the project is not only for beautification.

The revitalization project aims to capitalize on the full potential of the Pasig River and bring it to the level of other major waterways such as the Thames River in London, the Chao Phraya in Bangkok and the Seine River in Paris. Acuzar said notable among these waterways, aside from being popular tourist attractions, are the commercial and mixed-use developments that surround it.

With the successful revitalization of the Pasig River, commuters can transition from surface roads to water transport through the project through bridge walks. These will be constructed at major points serving as pickup and drop-off points for the water ferries.

“We intend to implement functional development along the Pasig River that will promote tourism and transportation connectivity for the benefit of ordinary Filipinos,” Acuzar said.

Since its inauguration, the showcase area of the project has been attracting numerous people from all walks of life and has been featured in social and mainstream media.

The project aims to transform the Pasig River into a center of tourism and economic activity while helping address traffic issues in the cities along the river by creating a seamless connection between road and water transport. The project is divided into nine sections traversing several cities in the metropolis that intersect the river, from Manila Bay to Laguna de Bay.

When completed, pedestrians and bikers can travel through the entire 25-kilometer stretch of the pathway with seamless connectivity. The project is estimated to be completed in three to five years and will be funded through private donations.

According to the DHSUD, eight other showcase areas similar to the one recently constructed at the back of the Manila Central Post Office will be built along the banks of the river.

“(It aims) to provide people with the ideal environment to enjoy a day or evening with their family or friends in a well-lit open-space, park-like setting,” Acuzar said. “Unang phase pa lamang po ‘yan at asahan niyo tuloy tuloy ang aming trabaho.”