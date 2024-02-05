Palace sets ‘performance review’ of all presidential appointees

ALL incumbent presidential appointees holding government positions are now set to undergo “performance review,” Malacañang announced on Monday.

Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Secretary Cheloy V. Garafil made the pronouncement when asked about a viral online post of a memorandum from the Presidential Management Staff dated February 2, 2024.

“This is a directive to all presidential appointees, including those appointed by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., as part of performance review and to ensure continuing qualifications to remain in office,” Garafil told reporters in a brief message.

Under the memorandum, Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin ordered all presidential appointees appointed before February 1, 2023 to submit their personal data sheet and clearances from the Civil Service Commission, National Bureau of Investigation, Office of the Ombudsman, and Sandiganbayan.

The deadline for submission of these documents is 30 days from the issuance of the memorandum.

The memorandum will affect incumbent presidential appointees under the Marcos administration, as well as those appointed during term of former president Rodrigo R. Duterte.

The review comes after Duterte hurled criticisms against Marcos and also announced a proposed independence movement for Mindanao.