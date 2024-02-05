OceanaGold files for Didipio IPO

OceanaGold Corp. said its wholly owned subsidiary, OceanaGold Philippines Inc. (OGPI), has filed paperwork for an initial public offering (IPO).

OGPI has filed a registration statement and draft preliminary prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Commission and a listing application with the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE). The Philippine subsidiary aims to raise as much as P7.89 billion from the IPO.

“We are proud of Didipio’s track record as a proven high-quality, long-life, low-cost gold-copper mine and look forward to welcoming new Filipino and international shareholders to participate in the expected robust free cash flow generation, consistent dividend payments, and future potential at Didipio,” Gerard Bond, president and CEO of OceanaGold, said in a statement last Friday.

OGPI will offer 20 percent of its common shares, with the offering expected to be completed prior to July 2024. The subsidiary holds OceanaGold’s interest in the Didipio mine and, pursuant to the terms of the renewed Financial or Technical Assistance Agreement (FTAA), is required to list at least 10 percent of its common shares on the PSE.

“Due to the PSE’s minimum public float requirement of 20 percent, OGPI intends to list all of its issued and outstanding common shares and publicly float 20 percent thereof on the main board of the PSE,” the company said.

The offering will comprise a secondary offering of common shares of OGPI, with the proceeds to be received by a wholly owned subsidiary of OceanaGold.

“The proposed Offering price will be determined in the context of the market through a book building process with a maximum up-to price of P17.28 per share ($0.31 per share), and a maximum sale of 456,000,000 common shares,” the company said.

It is being led by BDO Capital & Investment Corp. as global coordinator and domestic underwriter and bookrunner, with CLSA Limited as international underwriter.

Community fund

OGPI’s Didipio gold and copper mine has allocated P169 million for its community development fund (CDF) for 52 barangays in the provinces of Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino.

The amount is 24 percent higher than the 2023 allocation of P136 million.

“We have expanded the CDF coverage to 52 barangays in 2024 from 44 last year. This proves our commitment to mining gold for a better future for our communities in Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino” Joan Adaci-Cattling, president and external afairs and social performance general manager of the Didipio mine operations, said in a statement.

Didipio mine’s CDF proceeds now include the municipalities of Bambang, Bayombong, Solano, Dupax Del Sur, Bagabag, and Diadi in Nueva Vizcaya, and Saguday and Nagtipunan in Quirino, in addition to their original beneficiaries in Kasibu and Dupax del Norte in Nueva Vizcaya and Aglipay, Cabarroguis, Diffun and Maddela in Quirino.

“We are grateful that the Didipio mine has included us in their initiatives, even though we are not directly within the SDMP barangays. We eagerly look forward to exploring more partnership opportunities with the Didipio mine,” Municipality of Solano Sangguniang Bayan Member Regie Valino-Valdez said.

The Didipio mine is hosting a series of Technical Working Group (TWG) meetings with stakeholders to identify potential projects and beneficiaries.

The TWG is chaired by the Mining and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) Region 2. Among its members are representatives from the Commission on Human Rights, the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP), and representatives from the different municipalities.

This year’s proceeds are targeted to fund farm-to-market roads, road improvements, and multi-purpose buildings for the barangays in the said municipalities.

“These consultations with the communities under the guidance of the MGB, CHR, and the NCIP ensure that we are on the right track by listening to the proposals of our beneficiaries, allowing us to provide the appropriate multi-sectoral support to our communities,” Adaci-Cattiling added.

Last year, the P136 million was utilized for the construction of multipurpose buildings, concrete and all-season farm-to-market roads, village roads, health centers, canals and flood river control systems, water systems, school buildings, and facilities, hanging bridges and the CDF-Indigenous peoples’ scholarship program, among others.