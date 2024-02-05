No united stand from PHL biz on Cha-cha debate

A BUSINESS leader said the Philippine business community has no “unified stand” on the proposed charter change, largely due to confusion stemming from a wide array of proposals.

“The problem is, we are confused because it’s not clear to us what the plans really are. Different reports are coming out, different systems discussed, different parts sought to be changed. Nothing is clear about what’s going to happen,” Sergio R. Ortiz-Luis Jr., President of the Employers Confederation of the Philippines (ECOP), said, partly in Filipino, according to a statement by the Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc.

(PhilExport) on Friday.

“So we [sort of] feel it’s a little dangerous that we are unable to clarify yet who is pushing what,” added Ortiz-Luis.

Asked what economic provisions he thinks needs amending, the business leader said any amendments should be geared toward ensuring that “erratic and ever-changing” policies of the government are made consistent, noting that the lack of consistency was pushing foreign investors away and “into the arms of neighboring nations.”

According to an earlier story of the BusinessMirror, the House of Representatives and the Senate have traded “rhetoric” over the drive for a people’s initiative (PI) to modify the 1987 Constitution.

Senators have objected to the PI for Charter change by adopting a manifesto seeking voters’ opinions on allowing the House and the Senate to jointly vote on proposed constitutional amendments, effectively sidelining the Senate.

During a news conference, House Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez suggested that rather than criticizing the House, the Senate should focus on addressing its alleged failure to approve the priority legislation of the Marcos administration.

“The House of Representatives has completed its tasks. All assignments are done. Senators, on the other hand, are not finished. Finish your work. The Filipino people are waiting. Kadugay [you’re slow],” Romualdez said.

Through the lens of economic and business leaders, National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan earlier urged both houses of Congress to iron out the dispute between the two chambers as the uncertainties arising from it may “inhibit” investments in the country.

“Well, I hope that they can agree very soon because we don’t also want those uncertainties because one of the factors that inhibit investments, whether it’s domestic or foreign, is the state of uncertainty. So, we hope that our leaders will come to a common position quickly so that we can move on,” Balisacan said.

Meanwhile, business groups have also shared different takes on amending the Charter. EU Ambassador to the Philippines Luc Véron emphasized that “a lot can be done without touching the Constitution.”

“Most of the things that we are discussing, including on the ease of doing business and so on, do not…have no…the Constitution has no impact. It’s mostly legislation or rules and regulation,” Véron said at a briefing organized by the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (ECCP) last week.

Management Association of the Philippines (MAP) President Rene D. Almendras said that while the business group is willing to work with proponents of Charter change, the elephant in the room is the education crisis in the country, particularly ensuring that the country has ample workforce-ready Filipino graduates.

Foreign chambers such as the American Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines, Inc. (AmCham) and the British Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (BCCP), meanwhile, expressed support for the removal of foreign equity restrictions from the Constitution.

“AmCham has and will continue to support the removal of foreign equity restrictions in its Constitution,” noting that the Philippines is “one of very few countries that have placed investment restrictions in its Constitution,” said AmCham Executive Director Ebb Hinchliffe.

For BCCP Executive Director Chris Nelson, “Overall, I think you could do it piecemeal. But of course the charter change would bring in a much quicker response.”

“And in that context I would say we are always advocating companies to come do business in the Philippines. It’s an attractive market and it’s also a gateway to Southeast Asia, and anything that can move and further liberate the economy will be supported,” Nelson said in a televised interview in early January of this year.