Meralco: Electricity sales in January likely rose by 10%

The Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) has initially recorded an energy sales volume of over 4,000 gigawatt hours in January.

“There are no final numbers yet but it seems Meralco distribution utility will hit 4,000 plus gigawatt hours, indicative growth of around 10 percent compared to January 2023, with all segments—residential, commercial and industrial—performing better,” said Meralco Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer Ferdinand Geluz.

The Meralco official said that “a bit warm temperature” from late December last year up to the end of the third week in January led to higher electricity consumption. Also, Geluz said, “I think we have relatively lower base since first quarter last year was not too good.”

“We have months when we hit double digits previously due to a combination of temperature and other factors.”

Meralco has yet to report its 2023 financial performance though Geluz had said the utility firm projected about 4.4 to 4.5 percent in energy sales improvement. “For 2024, we are projecting about the same. About 4.5 percent.”

“We are really hoping that the construction industry could have some sort of rebound.”

He said residential sales volume this year is expected to increase due to the impact of El Niño. “For industrial, we are expecting a rebound. Commercial, we don’t expect another double-digit growth this year, but still, we’re expecting probably around five or six percent growth.”

From January to September last year, Meralco’s total sales volumes rose by 4 percent to 38,164GWh, with Meralco’s volume rising by 4 percent year-on-year while that of Clark Electric Distribution Corp. improving by 7 percent.

The commercial segment accounted for 37 percent of the total energy sales mix during the nine-month period, while residential sales and the industrial segment accounted for 35 percent and 28 percent, respectively.

For residential, Meralco noted higher consumption in condominiums and dormitories as onsite classes in colleges and universities resumed and onsite work arrangements increased.

The industrial sector gradually showed signs of recovery as the drop in sales volume narrowed as of end-September 2023.

The company has a consolidated customer count of 7.8 million as of end-September 2023.

Image credits: BusinessMirror file photo





