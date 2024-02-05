Manila bans live cattle, buffaloes from South Korea, Thailand

Manila has slapped a temporary ban on live cattle and buffalo imports, their products and byproducts from Libya, Russia, South Korea and Thailand due to outbreaks of lumpy skin disease (LSD), a viral infection that could be deadly to cattle.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) issued Memorandum Order (MO) 6 which authorized the ban. It was signed by Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. on February 1.

Laurel ordered the immediate suspension of processing, evaluation and issuance of sanitary and phytosanitary clearances for the import of specific live cattle and buffalo, their products and by-products according to the recommendations of the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) Terrestrial Animal Health Code Article 11.9.

Safe commodities (skeletal muscle meat, gelatine and collagen, tallow, hooves and horns) are still allowed to be imported from the said country as long as the country is accredited to import following the import terms and conditions of the Philippines, according to the DA.

“This memorandum was issued to prevent the spread of LSD to the Philippines’ local cattle population on countries who has an on-going and stable outbreak of LSD,” the DA said.

LSD is a cattle disease caused by a virus that is transmitted by blood-sucking insects such as mosquitoes and ticks, and causes fever, nodules on the skin and may even cause death, particularly those that have had no previous exposure. The virus can cause significant production losses but can be controlled either by culling or by vaccination.

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, the first reported outbreaks of lumpy skin disease (LSD) were reported in Southeast Asia in 2020, affecting Vietnam and Myanmar.

The disease subsequently spread to Thailand and Laos in 2021. No cases have been reported in the Philippines and Indonesia so far, it added. The disease originated in Africa.

Laurel ordered for the confiscation, seizure and disposal of live cattle and buffaloes as well as products and by-products coming from Libya, Russia, South Korea and Thailand of shipments that didn’t comply with the memorandum.

He also ordered the DA’s Veterinary Quarantine Office to undertake a more rigorous and tighter inspection of all arrivals of live cattle and buffaloes as well as products and by-products.

Image credits: Bloomberg





