LPA trough toll rise to 10, affected families near 500k

DAVAO CITY—A day of sunshine after five days of downpour since Wednesday showed a bigger damage, at least to the Davao Region, which was one of the heavily-affected areas in Mindanao due to the extension of a low-pressure area south of the archipelago’s major island-group.

The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) recorded ten dead, double the number from what it recorded before the weekend. The number of families affected also doubled to almost half a million residents.

All the dead were accounted in Davao de Oro, formerly Compostela Valley, an interior province marked by a mountain range whose slopes have been degraded by scattered diggings decades ago by fortune hunters in search of gold and by the mining operations in this gold and copper-rich province.

Maragusan had three dead, New Bataan had two and Compostela had one, killed by either the rampaging waters or buried in the landslides. Seven persons were injured in the province.

Davao de Oro also sustained many barangays flooded, with 38. The Davao Region had a total of 61 flooded barangays, 15 of them also in Davao City and eight in Davao Oriental.

Forty-five barangays had incidents of landslide, 38 of them reported in Davao de Oro. Seven landslides occurred in Davao Oriental.

The region reported 66 roads and road sections, and nine bridges that were rendered impassable, with the bulk of the incidents reported in Davao de Oro, with 50 impassable roads and four bridges. Houses partially and totally damaged tallied to 64 across the region.

Some 46 local governments called off classes and 26 of them also included work suspension since Wednesday and advised their constituents to resume by Monday.

The OCD also listed 413,663 residents affected by either the flood or landslide, most in Davao Oriental (184,485) because of its situation of being the coastal province facing the Pacific Ocean, and Davao del Norte (171,683) because it is the low-lying catch-basin province draining the waters to the Davao Gulf.

Of this number of affected families, 57,602 residents had to evacuate to higher grounds or designated evacuation centers.

Almost all of these affected families were the same families affected two weeks ago by the weather shearline, when the hot air currents collide with the cold air currents to bring heavy downpour in its wake. Fourteen residents in the region died and 350,000 were affected.

In borh episodes, Mindanao was the worst affected.