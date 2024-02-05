Investing in education key to securing jobs in A.I. age

INVESTING in Filipinos through education would be crucial in securing their jobs in the age of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and will improve the country’s performance in the Human Development Index, according to experts.

In the recent launch of the Regional Human Development Report (HDR), Thinking Machines Data Science Director for Social Impact and Responsibility Pia Faustino said children must develop critical thinking and creativity.

Faustino, quoting the CEO of Thinking Machines Stephanie Sy, said if she had P100, she would invest half of the amount or P50 in basic education while the other half would be used to cultivate the arts.

“[The question was] if you had P100, how would you spend that to harness the power of AI for the Philippines? She said, I would take P50 of that and I would invest in early education,” Faustino shared.

“I would invest in building creativity, building critical thinking, building problem-solving skills, building the unique human capabilities that AI cannot readily replace. And that’s how we’re going to become resilient against our jobs being threatened by AI,” she added.

Faustino said AI may already be here and part of today’s world but if Filipinos can learn to harness it using STEM capabilities, there is a better chance that AI won’t be able to threaten their jobs.

Asked the same question, United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Philippines Selva Ramachandran said he would tend to agree with the experts from Thinking Machines.

Ramachandran said education is one important aspect of human development along with health. Investing in people is the reason the human development index is a different measure from just economic growth.

“In my personal opinion, I would agree that investment in education is key and a lot of countries moved very quickly because of investment in the education sector, in educating your own children. You can lift a lot of people from poverty, it’s the talent that will contribute to the country. I do agree [with the opinion],” Ramachandran said.

The Philippines’s HDI score has increased from 0.598 in 1990 to 0.699 in 2021, growing over those three decades alongside the Asia-Pacific Region’s trajectory.

It suffered slight declines during Covid-19, keeping it within the group of countries with medium levels of human development.

The Philippines also ranks 7th in the Asean, 16th in the Asia-Pacific Region, and 116th in the world.

UNDP said there are still widespread disparities and persistent structural exclusion in Asia-Pacific and in the Philippines.

With the situation worsened by the pandemic and the rising cost of living amid global crises, persistent challenges of poverty and inequality, gender biases, and a large informal sector make it a challenge for the region to be on track to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

“We are currently faced with a con-vergence of escalating global tensions, deteriorating climate conditions, regional debt distress, and enduring inequality. This convergence is exerting considerable strain on the developmental gains we have achieved in the past few decades,” Ramachandran said.

“This not only jeopardizes the attainment of Sustainable Development Goals, but also poses a potential for unprecedented setbacks in human development, economic stability, and climate resilience unless prompt and extensive corrective measures are implemented,” he added.

The report further emphasizes three interconnected ‘risk clusters’ that the region currently confronts: climate change and potential pandemics; the changing globalization trends and increased automation; and a slowing pace of reform attributed to the changing political landscape.

To bring about that change, the report calls for three new directions in human development: to put people at the heart of development, to recalibrate growth strategies to generate more jobs while keeping within planetary bounds, and to focus relentlessly on the politics of reform and the science of delivery to turn ideas into practice.

In the Philippines, these new directions require four major transformations, including a larger and faster green economic and energy transition, and strengthened resilience of families and communities from shocks and disasters.

UNDP also said these transformations include accelerated innovation and digital evolution as tools to accelerating and sustaining growth and future-ready governance that can help to hasten human development.