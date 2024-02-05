House vows to pass measures that will eliminate hunger

The House of Representatives is committed to alleviating the concerns of Filipinos regarding their access to food by approving comprehensive legislative measures to address hunger, according to a lawmaker.

Quezon City Rep. PM Vargas said these measures will ease the worries of Filipinos about bringing food to their tables daily.

He said the proposed policies offer a “multi-pronged approach” to address perpetual challenges in food availability, value-chain production, and sustainable agricultural practices as means to promote a more resilient and equitable food system.

Vargas said the House Committee on Food Security and the Committee on Agriculture and Food are actively working on various legislative measures, including HB 3777, known as the “Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy Development Competitive Act,” HB 4562, the “Right to Adequate Food Framework Act,” HB 7898, also referred to as the “Zero Food Waste Act,” and several local bills advocating for the institutionalization of the Kadiwa ni Ani at Saka Program at the barangay level.

While these measures are presently under consideration by the respective committees, Vargas remains optimistic that they will be expedited to effectively address the increasing incidence of hunger in the Philippines.

According to Vargas, the proposed legislation outlines strategies to reduce hunger by enhancing the affordability, availability, quality, and safety of the country’s food; institutionalizing sustainable direct market linkages between accredited local farmers and fisherfolk; and empowering the livestock, poultry, and dairy industries through a comprehensive development roadmap.

A recent survey conducted by the OCTA Research Group for the last quarter of 2023 indicates that half of Filipinos remain concerned about “not having enough to eat every day,” surpassing concerns about secure employment and educational aspirations. The study further highlights that involuntary hunger is most prevalent in the Visayas and Mindanao regions.