Hike in budget to benefit 1.85M SUC students, staff

THE organization of the 113 state universities and colleges (SUCs) told the House of Representatives that the substantial increase in its 2024 budget will benefit 1.85 million students and thousands of faculty and staff nationwide.

The lower chamber has pushed for the allocation of P128.2 billion for SUC this year, higher than the original proposal of P27.3 billion.

Tirso A. Ronquillo, president of the Philippine Association of State Universities and Colleges (Pasuc), the P27.3-billion budgetary increase benefits 1.85 million students, 72,000 faculty and staff and 50,000 job orders and contracts for service workers across SUCs.

The allocation, sourced from unprogrammed funds, includes P20.1 billion for the digital transformation of seven SUCs, P7 billion for FHE deficiencies, and P5.3 billion for the construction, completion, or rehabilitation of classrooms and dormitories in 40 SUCs.

About P692 million under the maintenance, operating, and other expenses would go to the establishment and support of 22 SUCs that have a College of Medicine. Some P232 million from the P2 million each across-the-board would go to all SUCs for “Capacity Development on Futures Thinking and Strategic Foresight.”

The other allocations are: P273 million for the SUCs’ Tulong Dunong program’ P115 million for the increase in carrying capacity of nursing health programs of three SUCs; and, P100 million under the miscellaneous personnel benefits fund for the implementation of the reclassification of faculty positions.

Some P30 million would serve as financial assistance to athletes and athletic programs of 16 SUCs while P102 million is allotted for personnel services, P465 million for the yearly MOOE and P43 million for capital outlay.

In a letter dated January 10, Ronquillo said these institutions now have “adequate resources to effectively perform their core mandates of instruction, research, community engagement, and other public undertakings.”

He also commended the crucial role of Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez in obtaining additional funding for SUCs in the 2024 General Appropriation Act. He specifically thanked the Lower Chamber for utilizing “unprogrammed funds” to address Free Higher Education (FHE) deficiencies in the 2022 and 2023 school years.

“Your dedication and efforts in enlisting the support of your esteemed fellow congressmen have been instrumental in ensuring that our students have the necessary assistance to succeed in college under the government’s free higher education program,” he said.

“We stand united with the Honorable Speaker in his unwavering commitment to prudent allocation of government resources. Your legislative support shall empower the 113 SUCs to deliver meaningful services to the country and its people,” Ronquillo added.

For his part, the Speaker assured the Pasuc of prioritizing the government’s budget for state-run educational institutions.