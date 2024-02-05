`

Today’s front page, Sunday, February 4, 2024

Globe: New antenna to boost signal

Globe Telecom Inc. said on Sunday it has integrated a new “hyper gain antenna” that it claims to “boost signal amplification by up to 200 percent in areas with coverage gaps and expands the reach of a cellsite by 40 percent.”

The Spotlight Vega Antenna, supplied by Comarcom Ltd. and Telkha Network Inc., will help address persistent tower site development challenges, said Globe’s Head of Technology Strategy and Innovation Gerhard Tan.

“This innovative technology from our partners will help us fill coverage gaps in our network and, thus, help us give better service to subscribers.”

The new antenna was recently deployed in Tagaytay City, Abra de Ilog, Occidental Mindoro, and San Fernando, La Union, marking significant advancement in 2G and 4G connectivity across the region.

This technology upgrade could potentially benefit nearly 250,000 residents in these localities, Tan said, as it provides an average 40 percent better coverage range and a 30-percent improvement in signal quality over traditional panel antennas, as well as seamless integration, cost-efficiency, and maintenance-free operation.

In layman’s terms, Tan said users—especially those in remote areas—can expect download speeds up to four times faster and upload speeds twice as rapid, significantly reducing dropped calls and black spots in network coverage.

“Globe creates opportunities to innovate and implement such creative solutions that are instrumental in addressing localized customer pain points. With that, not only do we attain customer satisfaction but also improve our services and likewise, integrate sustainability into how we operate as a company,” said Tan.

