Even Olaf Scholz is admitting Germany’s government is in trouble

Olaf Scholz is not known for expressions of self-doubt. So a nation took notice when the German chancellor voiced, for the first time, that things weren’t going to plan.

When quizzed on the dissatisfaction engulfing his three-party coalition Scholz told the weekly Die Zeit: “As chancellor I bear responsibility for the government. Period. So it would be absurd to say that I have nothing to do with it.”

“Is that a form of self-criticism?” the reporters asked, in apparent disbelief. “Yes,” answered the chancellor, shocking German citizens who have come to doubt that he could doubt himself.

Despite an ailing economy, a self-inflicted budget crisis and an electoral menace from the far right, the Social Democrat has long presented himself as a leader with everything under control.

His first reaction after Germany’s top court ruled his budget unconstitutional was to insist on business as usual. When protesters drowned out a speech he gave in the city of Cottbus by honking horns outside, he told the assembled crowd “We live in turbulent times.” He’s brushed away critics of his leadership with the remark that he is hardly John Wayne.

After his recent, unlikely flash of contrition it wasn’t long before Scholz was back in Teflon mode. Last week gave him reasons to be cheerful: Germany had taken a hard line on Hungary’s obstruction to the aid package European Union states wanted to pass for Ukraine and, with a little help from fellow leaders, they’d got Prime Minister Viktor Orban to cave.

The win in Brussels will be followed this week by a visit to Washington—the third time US President Joe Biden has received Scholz since he was elected two-and-a-half years ago. The US president’s mantra— compare me not to the almighty, but to the alternative—is one the chancellor’s team are known to enjoy.

Still, the problems tailing his leadership would be hard for even a professional optimist to ignore. “Downfall of a Know-It-All,” read the cover of Der Spiegel magazine after the budget court ruling, depicting a disgruntled Scholz holding his worn-out briefcase.

Inside it the chancellor likes to keep tomes by authors like Richard Rorty, whose “Pragmatism as Anti-Authoritarianism” he was reading last year.

Under Rorty’s influence, he clings to his belief in the power of an upbeat narrative. “Members of society must be able to tell themselves a story about how everything can get better,” Scholz says on his website, citing the American philosopher.

The economy is one thing that keeps the rest of the country from buying in. Critics and even members of his party worry Scholz and his inner circle don’t have a plan for turning things around.

Through a series of crises, German governments got used to exempting themselves from their own budget rules. Now the crisis is that there isn’t one—at least, not officially—and so, chastened by the high court’s ruling, the government is having to obey the usual austere limits on financing through debt. That’s resulted in clawbacks that are antagonizing everyone from farmers to businesses trying to embrace clean energy.

“We just don’t have any money anymore,” Carsten Schneider, a lawmaker from Scholz’s SPD, said last week.

Members of Scholz’s party have their own motives for gloom. The erosion of the chancellor’s power is unsettling lawmakers in his Social Democrat parliamentary group. For them, the slump in polls requires a major turnaround before the 2025 federal election. Their party’s polling in third place at 14 percent.

Some colleagues expect debate over Scholz’s leadership to reach fever pitch after September, when the far-right Alternative for Germany party is set to place first in three regional elections. Those colleagues shared their views on condition of anonymity, like others who spoke to Bloomberg for this article.

In the state of Thuringia, polls suggest the SPD could even fail to clear the five-percent threshold— meaning it would be kicked out of the regional parliament.

The chancellor must “find a way out of this fatal downward dynamic,” Philipp Tuermer, head of the SPD youth wing and one of the loudest internal critics of Scholz, told RND media—“instead of continuing to work in a mode where no one trusts each other anymore.”

In his first parliamentary speech this year, on Wednesday, Scholz at least managed to rally the SPD behind him again with sharp attacks against conservative opposition leader Friedrich Merz.

“What does your political program actually have to do with the future of Germany?” Scholz shouted at Merz in the Bundestag. “Economic expertise: Zero. That is the truth. No prospects for Germany. No industrial perspective. No prospects for jobs.”

SPD lawmakers cheered the chancellor’s combative speech. For now, at least, he has averted open rebellion.

Recent allegations about a meeting where Scholz’s resignation was discussed he dismissed as “a fairy tale.” When the Die Zeit interviewers reminded him that even Pope Francis, God’s representative on earth, admitted to “moments of doubt and darkness,” Scholz responded: “I also have self-doubt. But your question was whether I had thought about quitting.”

“The answer is: No.” Bloomberg