DOJ joins objectors to secession call, says it’s unconstitutional

THE Department of Justice (DOJ) has joined various government agencies, groups, local and national leaders opposing calls for the secession of Mindanao.

In a statement, the DOJ said the idea — put forward by former President Rodrigo Duterte and Davao del Norte 1st District Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez following his accusation that the current President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. is a drug user and a weak leader — is unconstitutional.

“The Department of Justice (DOJ) vehemently opposes calls for the secession of Mindanao or other parts of the country and stands firmly against any attempts to undermine the unity and territorial integrity of the Philippines, as enshrined in the Constitution,” the justice department said.

It noted that secession is contrary “to the principles of our democratic society,” as stated in Article II, Section 2 of the Constitution.

That provision states: “The Philippines renounces war as an instrument of national policy, adopts the generally accepted principles of international law as part of the law of the land and adheres to the policy of peace, equality, justice, freedom, cooperation, and amity with all nations.”

The DOJ said it is committed “to protecting the sanctity of the highest law of the land.”

“Our nation’s strength lies in unity, and we call upon all Filipinos to reject secessionist ideologies and work together for a strong, united, and undivided Bagong Pilipinas,” it added.

DOJ spokesman Assistant Secretary Jose Dominic Clavano IV refused to comment on the possible criminal liability of those pushing for Mindanao’s secession, saying that “it is inappropriate to comment on something not pending before the DOJ.”

Earlier, the National Security Council (NSC) said it would not hesitate to use force to stop attempts to dismember the country.

“Any attempt to secede any part of the Philippines will be met by the government with resolute force, as it remains steadfast in securing the sovereignty and integrity of the national territory,” the NSC official added.

Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity Secretary Carlito Galvez also urged the Filipino people to turn down any call or movement aiming to destabilize the Philippines, especially calls to separate Mindanao from the rest of the Philippines.