DA wants more eggs in your diet, as prices drop on low demand

WITH the recent drop in the retail prices of eggs due to low demand, the Department of Agriculture (DA) urged other government agencies to promote egg consumption.

DA spokesperson Arnel V. De Mesa said they are now coordinating with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), National Nutrition Council, and other government agencies to encourage Filipinos to include the poultry product in their diet since it is currently the cheapest source of protein.

“That is why we want to promote it so more people will eat eggs,” he said in a television interview with PTV on Monday.

Last week, the United Broiler Raisers’ Association (UBRA) blamed the low retail price of eggs on low demand, causing retailers to incur losses.

Based on the latest price monitoring of the DA in markets in Metro Manila, the cost of a medium-sized egg ranges from P6.80 to P8.50 per piece.

This was lower compared to the prices monitored by UBRA last October, when the farm gate price of eggs reached P7.33 after typhoons Egay (international name: Doksuri) and Goring (international name: Saola) reduced egg production.

De Mesa said egg production has recently improved due to the cold weather.

“For now, we have good production from our layer [chicken] industry because of the cold [weather]. This is more conducive for our layers,” DA spokesperson Arnel V. De Mesa said.

Image credits: Roy Domingo





