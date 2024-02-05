`

Today’s front page, Monday, February 5, 2024

BusinessMirror Front Page, Monday, February 5,2024

DA wants more eggs in your diet, as prices drop on low demand

﻿An egg vendor arranges a variety of fresh eggs for sale in Blumentritt, Manila. To address concerns about fair practices and to ensure transparency, the Egg Council of the Philippines has recommended the sale of eggs by the kilo rather than individually. This shift aims to prevent retailers from manipulating prices by misrepresenting the sizes of the eggs.
  • la alegria 728 x 90 for bm
  • chinese new year 728 90
  • western guaranty
  • axa mlc business mirror leaderboard 728x90 2
  • sining filipina digital ad 728 x 90 px version 2
  • sotogrande davao web banner w 728px x h 90px business mirror

WITH the recent drop in the retail prices of eggs due to low demand, the Department of Agriculture (DA) urged other government agencies to promote egg consumption.

DA spokesperson Arnel V. De Mesa said they are now coordinating with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), National Nutrition Council, and other government agencies to encourage Filipinos to include the poultry product in their diet since it is currently the cheapest source of protein. 

“That is why we want to promote it so more people will eat eggs,” he said in a television interview with PTV on Monday. 

Last week, the United Broiler Raisers’ Association (UBRA) blamed the low retail price of eggs on low demand, causing retailers to incur losses. 

Based on the latest price monitoring of the DA in markets in Metro Manila, the cost of a medium-sized egg ranges from P6.80 to P8.50 per piece.  

This was lower compared to the prices monitored by UBRA last October, when the farm gate price of eggs reached P7.33 after typhoons Egay (international name: Doksuri) and Goring (international name: Saola) reduced egg production. 

  • h101 app ad(250 x 300 px)
  • pacific cross businessmirror ad placement 01 medical 2024 01 (january 23)

De Mesa said egg production has recently improved due to the cold weather. 

“For now, we have good production from our layer [chicken] industry because of the cold [weather]. This is more conducive for our layers,”  DA spokesperson Arnel V. De Mesa said.

Image credits: Roy Domingo



0
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
  • h101 app ad(250 x 300 px)
  • pacific cross businessmirror ad placement 01 medical 2024 01 (january 23)
Related Topics

Know more