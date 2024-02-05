Comelec resets date for online-system bids

TO give more time to interested bidders to prepare, the Commission on Election (Comelec) has reset the date for the submission, receipt and opening of bids for the Online Voting and Counting System (OVCS), which it will use for overseas voting for the 2025 polls.

In its Bid Bulletin 1, the poll body’s Special Bids and Awards Committee-Automated Election System (SBAC-AES) announced the deadline for the submission and receipt of bids for the project to its Office in Intramuros, Manila is on or before 9:00 a.m. of 20 February 2024.

By 10:30 a.m. on the same day, the Committee will hold the opening of bids at the Convention Hall, Bureau of Treasury, 3rd Floor, Palacio del Gobernador, Intramuros, Manila.

Both events was originally set on February 8, 2024, but the Comelec decided to postpone it to give “time to all bidders to prepare their bids due to the magnitude and numerous requirements of the project.”

It also noted bidders will have until February 10, 2024 to submit letter of requests/clarifications.

“Response thereto shall be issued on February 13, 2024, at least seven calendar days before the deadline for the Submission and Receipt of bids,” the SBAC-AES said. “The response to requests for clarifications sent/raised by the bidders on or before January 29, 2024 shall be issued in a separate supplemental/bid bulletin.”

The Approved Budget for the Contract for the OVCS is P465.8 million.