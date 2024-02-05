CIC accredits 4 new SAEs to boost credit reporting

THE Credit Information Corporation (CIC) accredited four new Special Accessing Entities (SAEs), enhancing the availability of information on credit reporting and scoring nationwide.

The four new SAEs are Advintel Inc., Mitou Hongkong Ltd., Finvolution Group, and Trusting Social AI Philippines Inc. CIC said they will be subject to post-qualification evaluation before the execution of their respective terms of accreditation with the corporation.

Once completed, the CIC will now have a total of seven SAEs operating in the market. SAEs are entitled to access CIC’s pool of consolidated basic credit data.

“The accreditation of the new SAEs will enhance the availability of information and accelerate the development of innovative credit reporting and credit scoring services derived from the CIC database, which will benefit lenders, borrowers, as well as the broader Philippine financial system,” CIC President and CEO Ben Joshua A. Baltazar said.

The accreditation authorizes entities to use, retrieve, and evaluate the credit data submitted to the CIC for the development of value-added products and services.

This is following CIC Circular No. 02 Series of 2023 titled “Revised Standards and Rules for Accreditation of Special Accessing Entities to the Credit Information System.”

“The new roster of SAEs is expected to drive product innovation by empowering credit market players to increase the efficiency of their loan evaluations, diversify and tailor their offerings to meet the needs of the different market segments, and enhance their loan portfolio through leveraging credit data for better credit risk management,” Baltazar said.

Baltazar said with the increased visibility of SAEs, more financial institutions providing credit facilities will be encouraged to harness the technological capabilities of these firms to transform their businesses and expand their customer base.

This will enable lenders to become more data-driven and develop products for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and individual consumers, leading to a more inclusive credit ecosystem.

“The CIC recognizes the increasing role of its credit information system on our financial system, especially in improving broader and fairer access to affordable credit for MSMEs and individual borrowers as they thrive towards their financial journey,” Baltazar said.

“We remain committed to ensuring that we continuously make transformative partnerships with credit information market players that redound to a fairer and a more transparent credit ecosystem for Filipino borrowers,” he added.

The CIC is a government-owned and controlled corporation created by Republic Act 9510 or the Credit Information System Act (CISA).

It aims to establish a comprehensive and centralized credit information system for the collection and dissemination of fair and accurate information relevant to, or arising from, credit and credit-related activities of all entities participating in the ecosystem.