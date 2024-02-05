CA junks Binay’s libel case against Trillanes

THE Court of Appeals (CA) has affirmed with finality its decision dismissing the libel case filed by former Vice President Jejomar C. Binay Sr. against former Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV in connection with the latter’s reported statements implicating the former in the alleged P100 million a year racket involving “ghost” senior citizens.

In a 2-page resolution, the CA’s Former Fourth Division held that Binay failed to raise new arguments that would warrant the reconsideration of its June 27, 2023, decision.

“Upon careful deliberation of the motion for reconsideration, the Court finds no compelling reason to deviate from its findings and conclusion. The arguments raised in the motion are merely a rehash of the issues which the assailed decision has already passed upon,” the resolution read.

“Petitioner has not been able to establish that the proceedings below were conducted with grave abuse of discretion amounting to lack or excess of jurisdiction, which is the core issue to be resolved in any petition for certiorari,” it added.

In its decision, the CA affirmed the ruling issued by the Regional Trial Court (RTC) in November 2020, which granted the demurrer to evidence filed by Trillanes.

“A demurrer to evidence is a motion to dismiss on the ground of insufficiency of evidence where a defendant cites that the evidence produced by the prosecution is insufficient to make out a case, whether true or not.

Once granted, the case will be dismissed and it is tantamount to an acquittal. If denied, the trial will continue with the presentation of evidence by the accused.

Binay’s motion for reconsideration was denied in January 2021 by the Makati RTC.

The libel case stemmed from a 2015 online news article quoting Trillanes accusing Binay of perpetrating a P100-million racket a year involving ghost senior citizens in Makati City.

Binay accused Trillanes of conspiring with other unscrupulous individuals to politically assassinate him—being then the consistent front-runner in the 2016 presidential elections—by maligning his reputation.

However, the Makati RTC held that the prosecution failed to present evidence to establish that Trillanes was the one who tested the said statement to the media. It noted that the media personality named as the author of the article was not presented to substantiate Binay’s claim.

While the Makati RTC said it is aware of Trillanes’s counter-affidavit submitted before the DOJ wherein the former senator did not deny making such claim but only alleged that he could not remember the particular interview, however, the prosecution failed to offer the said affidavit as evidence.

It can be recalled that in May 2021, the Makati RTC found Trillanes guilty of libel filed by former Makat Mayor Junjun Binay Jr. in connection with “Justice for Sale” revelation in 2015.

Trillanes accused Binay of bribing two CA justices to secure an injunction order that stopped the Ombudsman from implementing its first suspension order against him issued in March 2015. Trillanes was ordered by the Makati RTC to pay a fine of P100,000, and P500,000 in moral damages.

“Making and releasing the subject statements absent a serious verification and investigation is recklessness bordering on a disregard of what is true or false,” the trial court stressed.