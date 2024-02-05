Bong Go defends NTF-ELCAC amid calls for its abolition

SENATOR Christopher “Bong” Go expressed his disagreement with the recommendation of United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Expression and Opinion Irene Khan that the Philippine government should abolish the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC).

Go said that the NTF-ELCAC was established as a whole-of-government approach to address the country’s various root causes of the insurgency, such as poverty, inaccessible public services and programs, and government neglect in far-flung, often conflict-ridden communities.

He argued that the recent announcement that the government and the communist rebels intend to resume peace talks does not mean government should stop efforts in addressing the root causes of these conflicts through the NTF-ELCAC.

“We all hope for peace amid these decades-long armed conflict. Umaasa tayo na magkakaroon ng sinseridad sa anumang peace talks na isinasagawa. Sa parte ng gobyerno, ipakita natin ang ating sinseridad sa pamamagitan ng pagpapatuloy at pagpapalakas pa ng mga programa sa ilalim ng NTF-ELCAC,” he recommended.

“Hindi ito ang panahon para itigil ang mga programa ng NTF-ELCAC na manghihikayat sa mga rebelde na magbalik-loob. Sa halip, iyan nga ay complementary sa isinasagawang peace talks upang maipakita na committed talaga ang gobyerno na lutasin ang mga problemang pinanggalingan ng hidwaan,” he said.

Go cited the achievements of the NTF-ELCAC, especially in persuading the rebels to return to the fold of the law and live peacefully with their families. He said that the task force should not waste the efforts that it started since 2018.

“Marami nang nagawang pagbabago ang NTF-ELCAC, lalo na sa paghikayat sa mga rebelde na magbalik-loob na sa pamahalaan at mamuhay ng payapa kasama ang kanilang pamilya. Huwag nating sayangin ang inumpisahan na natin noon. Sa halip, palakasin pa natin lalo,” he said.

Go explained that efforts of NTF-ELCAC to resolve insurgencies must work hand in hand with any effort to pursue peace talks with rebels and “one should not replace the other.”

“Kasama sa pagsulong ng kapayapaan ang pagsulong ng kaayusan at kaginhawahan sa mga pamayanan na mithiin kung bakit itinatag noon ang NTF-ELCAC,” Go explained given that he was part of the Duterte administration that established the task force.

Go also questioned the credibility of Khan, who visited the country for only ten days. He said this was not enough to fully understand the depth and breadth of the real reasons for the rebellion that has been running for over half a century.

“Hindi sapat ang bisita ng isang banyaga upang lubos na maintindihan ang lalim at lawak ng tunay na mga dahilan ng rebelyon na mahigit kalahating siglo nang tumatakbo,” he said.

Go said that, as a Filipino, he desires lasting peace in the country. He said that it is painful to see Filipinos killing each other because of different beliefs in life. He said that the most pitiful are the orphaned children of the rebels and soldiers who die in the conflict.

“Siyempre, bilang isang Pilipino, hangad natin ang pangmatagalang kapayapaan sa ating bansa. Masakit makitang ang mga Pilipino ay nakikipagpatayan sa kapwa Pilipino dahil lang sa magkaiba tayo ng paniniwala sa buhay. Kapag may namamatay, pinakakawawa dito ang mga nauulilang bata ng mga rebelde at sundalo,” he said.

Go’s statement came after Khan, who conducted an official visit to the Philippines from January 23 to February 2, released her preliminary findings and recommendations on freedom of expression and opinion in the country. Among her recommendations was the abolition of the NTF-ELCAC.

Go said that without knowing yet the outcome of the said peace talks, there is no reason to abolish the NTF-ELCAC at this point, especially since its goal is to address the root causes of such conflicts in the countryside.

“The task force is founded on the constitutional mandate that the State maintain peace and order. The NTF-ELCAC is one of the government’s methods to ensure that insurgency is kept to a minimum, if not entirely prevented,” stated Go.

In 2018, former president Rodrigo Duterte signed Executive Order No. 70, which institutionalized a whole-of-nation approach to attaining inclusive and sustainable peace. The order also directed the adoption of a National Peace Framework to ensure the harmonized and synchronized delivery of services in conflict-affected and vulnerable areas and provided for the creation of the NTF-ELCAC.

“Peace cannot prosper long-term if we do not make a sincere and concerted effort to address all its root causes. That is the premise of establishing the NTF-ELCAC. Its mission for long-lasting peace must continue and must not be derailed by short-term developments,” Go explained.

Previously, Go stressed the critical need to strengthen programs like the Balik-Loob Program, which operates under the NTF-ELCAC. This program is under the management of Task Force Balik-Loob (TFBL).

The TFBL serves as the central coordinating body for the government’s reintegration efforts for members of the Communist Party of the Philippines- New People’s Army- National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF), including their immediate families.

A notable aspect of the Balik-Loob Program is its Balik-Loob Lending Program, a credit facility offered by LandBank of the Philippines. It is designed to assist former rebels in starting or growing their businesses, ultimately aiding their transition into civilian life.

Aside from Go, Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr., National Security Adviser Eduardo Año, and Peace Adviser Carlito Galvez Jr., along with Undersecretary Ernesto Torres Jr. of the NTF-ELCAC, have collectively dismissed Khan’s suggestion to disband the Task Force.