Authorities urge residents to leave as flood waters reach Butuan City

BUTUAN CITY—Authorities here are calling for the forced evacuation of residents as floodwaters from Agusan del Sur and Davao de Oro start to inundate low-lying communities near the banks of the Agusan River last Sunday morning.

The Butuan City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO) has placed 13 barangays under the order of forced evacuation because of the rising water levels of the Agusan River, which was recorded at 2.8 meters—still within the Red Warning Alert Level indicating flood alert warning level 3—at around 10 in the morning of February 4.

A report shared by the Butuan City Public Information Office listed the 13 barangays as Baobaoan, Mandamo, San Vicente, Baan Riverside, Golden Ribbon, Pangabugan, Mahogany, Maon, Buhangin, Agusan Pequeño, Aupagan, Obrero, ug Bading.

The Butuan City PIO posted on their social media account that the affected 13 barangays near the river banks were strongly advised to implement forced evacuation and to monitor their area of responsibility continuously.

According to residents, the flood waters started to rise on February 2 and made it to some of the barangay roads by the third day, which prompted several barangay to order pre-emptive evacuation in areas where waters were rising faster than they had anticipated.

As of 2pm of February 4, around 947 families or around 4,047 individuals were reported by the information office to have been affected by the rising flood waters, prompting the City Social Welfare and Development Department to monitor and assess the 19 evacuation centers in the city.

Liza Mazo, Office of Civil Defense (OCD) regional director, said residents should heed the warning and the call to evacuate. They should not be complacent while there is still time to transfer to a much safer area.

“Let’s not wait until it [becomes] hard to evacuate and it [is] too late to leave their flooded homes. Most of the dire catastrophic incidents in the past happened because residents became complacent and decided to stay amid the call to evacuate,” said Mazo.

Mazo cited an incident in the past where residents stayed home amid the rising flood waters despite the call to evacuate.

“The problem with those who did not listen to calls to evacuate [is], in most cases they will call for help later in the evening when it will be hard for rescue units to get to their location and it will also endanger the rescue teams amid the darkness of the narrow passageways or unseen dangers, especially with the fast current of the flood waters,” said Mazo.

Rodulfo Lomuljo, 64, resident of Purok 3, Barangay Buhangin said that they haven’t experienced a large flood in Butuan City since 2014 when Tropical Storm Agaton hit.

“Right now we are not yet that alarmed but the waters are noticeably rising fast compared to the flooding last year. We fear that the water will rise further as the waters from Agusan del Sur will start to reach Butuan City on their water to Butuan Bay,” Lomuljo said.

Lomuljo said the experience during Agaton prompted them to construct their house as high as possible to avoid the annual flood levels but if the flooding persists, they will seek refuge with a family member in another barangay.

As of 6:00 p.m., hundreds of families remained in their homes, opting to stay in houses as they hope the flood waters will eventually recede.

The OCD Caraga pointed out that it usually takes between three and four days for flood waters in Agusan del Sur to trickle down to Butuan City and urged residents not to wait for the waters to rise before deciding to evacuate.

Image credits: Erwin M. Mascarinas





