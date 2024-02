Mayor Walfredo “Arman” R. Dimaguila Jr., Vice Mayor Gel Alonte, Councilor Dada Reyes, and council members spearheaded the formal opening ceremony of the Araw ng Biñan festivities at Plaza Rizal on February 2, 2023.

The occasion marked the significant milestones of the 79th Liberation Day, the 14th Cityhood Anniversary, and the 277th foundation commemoration of Biñan, Laguna—fondly recognized as the City of Lights.

Image credits: Bernard Testa