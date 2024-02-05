Amid PBBM unity call, Año warns of ‘force’ vs secession

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has called for national unity following the announcement of a so-called independence movement in Mindanao last week.

At the same time, National Security Adviser Eduardo M. Año said the government is ready to use “resolute force” to prevent any move at secession, which he said is against national interest.

In a video blog posted on his social media accounts last Sunday, the chief executive said the country must remain united so it can achieve the “Bagong Pilipinas” (New Philippines), which his administration is pushing for.

He described the initiative as “a master plan for genuine development” that will benefit all Filipinos.

“The success of this call depends on our unity. In a New Philippines, there is no room for slander. Let’s put our people first. Let’s change because there is no new Philippines without a new Filipino,” Marcos said in Filipino in the video.

Marcos made the remark after former President Rodrigo R. Duterte disclosed there are now “like-minded” politicians, who would like Mindanao to peacefully secede from the Philippines.

Duterte said the initiative will be spearheaded by Davao del Norte 1st district Rep Pantaleon Alvarez.

Duterte also claimed Marcos Jr.’s name was on a “list” shown him by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Administration (PDEA) when he was Davao City mayor, but the PDEA denied that Marcos Jr. had ever appeared on any list.

Resolute force

Año said they are ready to respond with force in case the supposed Mindanao independence movement advances.

“The National Government will not hesitate to use its authority and forces to quell and stop any and all attempts to dismember the Republic,” Año said.

“Any attempt to secede any part of the Philippines will be met by the government with resolute force, as it remains steadfast in securing the sovereignty and integrity of the national territory,” he added.

He also called on Filipinos to be vigilant against individuals, who “sow discord and division.”

“It is imperative for all Filipinos to uphold the principles enshrined in our Constitution which espouses the unity and territorial integrity of our nation. Any suggestion of secession not only runs counter to the Constitution but also threatens to undo the hard-won gains of peace and development, particularly in Mindanao,” Año said.

United opposition

While Malacañang did not directly issue a statement on the matter, it released the positions of various groups and organization, which rejected the proposed split.

These include the statements of Maguindanao del Sur Governor Bai Mariam Sangki Mangudadatu, Sultan Kudarat Governor Datu Pax Ali Mangudadatu.

The former called the movement as an attempt to destabilize the government and is against the Constitution, while the latter raised concern on the potential impact of secession on the national economy and stability.

The Palace also released the position of Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) Director General and former Sultan Kudarat Governor Datu Suharto “Teng” Mangudadatu, advocating a united Philippines to preserve the country’s “economic strength.”

The Tesda chief is the husband of Mariam and the father of Pax.

He position was reiterated by the joint statement of the governors of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), as posted by the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) on its Facebook page.

“The Bangsamoro People are resolved not to regress but to forge ahead together a one indomitable force, proudly celebrating our Bangsamoro identity as an integral part of the Philippine Republic,” the joint statement stated.

Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) Carlito Galvez, Jr. also called out the proposed independence movement for being unconstitutional and undermining government efforts to achieve peace and economic development in Mindanao in a separate statement released last week. Galvez once served as Armed Forces chief of staff of then President Duterte.