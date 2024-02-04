Wellness firm receives ₱4.7-M grant from DOST

Are you a company which would like to help your employees have a healthy work-life balance?

The Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Council for Industry, Energy, and Emerging Technology Research and Development (DOST-PCIEERD) earmarked a P4.7-million grant to support a wellness company that curates healthy lifestyle for employees.

Franz Brillantes

Startup Splore Innovations Group Inc. (Splore), led by Alby Litton and Franz Brillantes, will receive funding from DOST-PCIEERD to help in scaling their operations nationwide and advancing their technology.

Splore is a wellness company that builds, manages, and delivers curated employee wellness programs backed by company employee profiles and trends.

Through the grant fund, Splore intends to design and test wellness programs for companies that would like to help their employees keep a healthy work-life balance.

DOST-PCIEERD Executive Director Dr. Enrico C. Paringit lauded the startup company for harnessing the power of innovation in coming up with its project.

“We hope more startups will follow Splore in utilizing the power of science, technology and innovation in coming up with solutions that will cater to the needs of the Filipino people,” he said.

Litton express gratitude to DOST-PCIEERD for its recognition of their potential through the Startup Grant Fund Program (SGF).

“We are optimistic that through the grant we would be able to reach more companies and help their employees become more rounded individuals and productive Filipinos,” he said.

DOST-PCIEERD’s Startup SGF has funded over 58 startups with a total of P226 million over the past five years.

For the 2023 Cycle, Splore was part of the six approved proposals out of the 46 received by PCIEERD.

Paringit said Splore is a company that delivers innovation with a purpose, elevating the health and well-being of Filipinos during challenging times and pioneering the future of tele-sports for the remote workforce.

Within the past 2 years, Splore has directed its focus on providing corporate wellness programs to renowned companies, such as SunLife, AXA, and RingCentral. The wellness programs have been personally designed to enhance employee well-being, performance, and happiness, while promoting a healthy work-life balance.

Looking ahead, Splore aims to direct the funding toward expanding its operations across multiple companies around the country, offering comprehensive and extensive wellness programs to their employees.

Furthermore, by leveraging technological advancements, Splore aims to utilize employee profiles and behavioral trends in order to provide optimal and sustainable programs specifically designed for each client; thereby, reducing health costs and improving overall employee health and morale in the country.

Litton and Brillantes said they are on a mission to create a positive shift in the Philippines work environment so that employees would no longer think about moving out of the country for international job opportunities.

“The Splore team envisions the Philippines as a country where health and wellness is accessible to anyone and would cease to be viewed as a luxurious lifestyle,” he said.