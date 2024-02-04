`

Today’s front page, Sunday, February 4, 2024

a1 front sunday 020424

 Unbeaten teams face each other in women’s PBA 3×3 last day of elimination

  • la alegria 728 x 90 for bm
  • chinese new year 728 90
  • western guaranty
  • axa mlc business mirror leaderboard 728x90 2
  • sining filipina digital ad 728 x 90 px version 2
  • sotogrande davao web banner w 728px x h 90px business mirror

IT’S going to be a clash of the titans in the final elimination day of the Women’s PBA 3×3 Invitational on Monday as unbeaten teams Uratex and Philippine Navy-Go For Gold battle each other in the main game at the Ayala Malls Market Market.

The Dream and Lady Sailors face each other at 12 noon, with the no. 1 seed heading to the knockout stage at stake in the marquee matchup.

Bannered by hotshot Kaye Pingol, Uratex is currently on top of the standings with a perfect 4-0 record, while just behind at second place is Philippine Navy led by former UAAP Finals MVP Trixie Marie Antiquera with a 3-0 slate.

Kat Quimpo, the former head coach of the Ateneo Lady Blue Eagles who was once deputy to now Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) Executive Director Erika Dy, calls the shots for the Dream, while Ewon Arayi, the former Gilas Pilipinas women’s team captain, mans the sideline for the Lady Sailors.

Equally interesting though, is the four other scheduled matches whose outcome will play a factor in determining the cast for the crossover semifinal.

Gilas-B takes on winless Philippine Air Force in the first game at 11:30 a.m., while the rest of the schedule will have Angelis Resort facing Gilas-B (12:30 pm), Philippine Navy going up against Gilas-A (1 pm), and Air Force battling Angelis Resort (1:30 pm).

  • h101 app ad(250 x 300 px)
  • pacific cross businessmirror ad placement 01 medical 2024 01 (january 23)

Angelis Resort and Gilas-B are currently tied at 1-2, followed by Gilas-A (1-3), and Philippine Air Force (0-3).

Former University of Perpetual Help stalwart Siegfried Levita handles Angelis Resort, Josielyn Laurence Semai serves as Air Force coach, while Raymund Austria and Mark Solano are at the helm of Gilas-A and Gilas-B, respectively.

The top four teams at the end of the eliminations will make it to the semis where no. 1 clashes with no. 4, and no. 2 taking on no. 3.

The semifinals and the championship game are set on Feb. 19 at the Glorietta Mall in Makati.

0
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
  • pacific cross businessmirror ad placement 01 medical 2024 01 (january 23)
  • h101 app ad(250 x 300 px)

Know more