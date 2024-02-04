IT’S going to be a clash of the titans in the final elimination day of the Women’s PBA 3×3 Invitational on Monday as unbeaten teams Uratex and Philippine Navy-Go For Gold battle each other in the main game at the Ayala Malls Market Market.

The Dream and Lady Sailors face each other at 12 noon, with the no. 1 seed heading to the knockout stage at stake in the marquee matchup.

Bannered by hotshot Kaye Pingol, Uratex is currently on top of the standings with a perfect 4-0 record, while just behind at second place is Philippine Navy led by former UAAP Finals MVP Trixie Marie Antiquera with a 3-0 slate.

Kat Quimpo, the former head coach of the Ateneo Lady Blue Eagles who was once deputy to now Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) Executive Director Erika Dy, calls the shots for the Dream, while Ewon Arayi, the former Gilas Pilipinas women’s team captain, mans the sideline for the Lady Sailors.

Equally interesting though, is the four other scheduled matches whose outcome will play a factor in determining the cast for the crossover semifinal.

Gilas-B takes on winless Philippine Air Force in the first game at 11:30 a.m., while the rest of the schedule will have Angelis Resort facing Gilas-B (12:30 pm), Philippine Navy going up against Gilas-A (1 pm), and Air Force battling Angelis Resort (1:30 pm).

Angelis Resort and Gilas-B are currently tied at 1-2, followed by Gilas-A (1-3), and Philippine Air Force (0-3).

Former University of Perpetual Help stalwart Siegfried Levita handles Angelis Resort, Josielyn Laurence Semai serves as Air Force coach, while Raymund Austria and Mark Solano are at the helm of Gilas-A and Gilas-B, respectively.

The top four teams at the end of the eliminations will make it to the semis where no. 1 clashes with no. 4, and no. 2 taking on no. 3.

The semifinals and the championship game are set on Feb. 19 at the Glorietta Mall in Makati.