PLDT, Smart partner with WTW for sustainability, e-waste management

Telecommunications network PLDT Inc. (PLDT) and its wireless subsidiary Smart Communications Inc. (Smart) forged a partnership with Willis Towers Watson (WTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, through its B2B arm, PLDT Enterprise, to promote sustainable business practices and champion responsible management of electronic waste (e-waste).

Under the partnership, PLDT and Smart commit to enable WTW in the Philippines to integrate sustainability into its internal programs and operations.

As an initial engagement, PLDT Group is supporting the rollout of e-waste collection campaigns and various employee engagements to drive awareness on the responsible disposal and recycling of e-waste within WTW.

PLDT and Smart recently activated their business centers in four mall branches and in Smart Tower in Makati as key e-waste collection points.

The group is also pursuing partnerships with like-minded organizations, schools, and communities to roll out more e-waste collection facilities.

The efforts on responsible waste management supports PLDT and Smart’s commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), particularly SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities, and SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production.

“Our collaboration with WTW is part of our vision to go further together with our customers in their digital transformation journey and collectively bring positive impact in digitally enabling the nation. Aside from providing relevant services and solutions, we collaborate with our business partners to ensure that they achieve their desired business outcomes and sustainability goals,” said Mitch L. Locsin, first vice president and head of Enterprise and International Business Groups of PLDT and Smart.

“As a company, WTW commits to inspire change in the communities in which we live and work. This is part of the significant steps we take to enable our partners around the world to make informed decisions, unlock opportunities, build long-term sustainable value, and stay ahead in a continuously changing business landscape,” said James Matti, country leader of WTW Philippines.

The partnership is supported by WTW’s Heroes for Zero community, an environmental sustainability network that engages WTW colleagues to act on climate-related matters.

“We are proud to be a pioneering value-chain partner of PLDT and Smart as we address the most pressing sustainability challenges of today. We want to raise awareness for the environment and provide information on sustainability to our colleagues through internal communication and campaigns. Together, we will work and transform toward a more digital and sustainable future for our company, colleagues, and clients,” said Jeric Ramos, managing director of WTW Manila Global Delivery Center.

“This initiative is aligned with PLDT and Smart’s vision and strategy to propel the group to be the leading ESG telco in the region. The group and its business units continue to pursue different sustainability initiatives under four pillars—connection, concern, conservation, and commitment. PLDT and Smart have also embedded sustainability into the corporate culture while enabling the Filipinos’ tomorrow—through customer-focused digital innovations that unlock their unlimited potential,” according to Melissa V. Vergel de Dios, first vice president and chief sustainability officer of PLDT and Smart.

“Through this partnership, we reaffirm our commitment and long-standing purpose of connecting and empowering Filipinos everywhere. Through our products and services, we hope to create lasting value for our customers and the communities we serve,” added Vergel de Dios.

Image credits: PLDT





