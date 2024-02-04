PhilCycling road championships on in Tagaytay

THE PhilCycling National Championships for Road 2024 flags off today (Monday, February 5) in Tagaytay City with more than 400 riders seeing action in criterium, individual time trial (ITT) and road races spread over five days.

Cambodia Southeast Asian Games double bronze medalist Ronald Oranza is one of the riders to watch in the race organized annually by PhilCycling president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino, also the head of the Philippine Olympic Committee.

Among the other riders to watch in the championships presented by Standard Insurance and the MVP Sports Foundation are Maura de los Reyes in the women elite category and Kim Bonilla in the women junior class.

The top finishers will be top contenders in the national road cycling team for the next two years, primarily for the Thailand 2025 Southeast Asian Games.

Monday’s kick off will feature the criterium events around a 2.1-km circuit at the Tagaytay City Atrium, followed by the ITT competitions on Tuesday in Tuy and Nasugbu in Batangas.

Also supported by Tagaytay City, Chooks-To-Go, Excellent Noodles, CCN and Fitbar, the road races in men and women junior, under-23 and elite categories take centerstage from Wednesday to Friday.

The winners in the races which will be supported by the Philippine National Police—Tagaytay City, Cavite, Batangas and local government unit commands—will be adorned with the prestigious national champion’s jersey on top of gold, silver and bronze medals.

Rave details and results will be available in PhilCycling’s official Facebook page.