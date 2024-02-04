Petecio shoots down Taiwanese world champion

NESTHY PETECIO snared a big prey from Chinese Taipei to win one of four gold medals Filipino boxers captured in the Boxam Elite Tournament in La Nucia in Alicante, Spain, Saturday.

Petecio’s victim? Hsiao-Wen Hoang, a 26-year-old amazon who clinched a women’s flyweight bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, where Petecio bagged a featherweight silver; and a gold medal each in the 2019 Ulan-Ude, where the Filipina also won in her weight class, and 2023 New Delhi world championships.

Petecio, 31, beat the Taiwanese via split decision.

“I’m slowly starting to feel it again, it’s a great feeling,” Petecio told BusinessMirror on Sunday.

Petecio is gearing up for a return to the Olympics and will vie in the first World Olympic Qualifier in Busto Arsizio, Italy, from February 29 to March 12.

The podium finishers in Busto Arsizio will earn slots to Paris.

“I can still do it, and it’s still a big step in my campaign to return to the Olympics,” she said. “This victory boosted my confidence.”

Women’s middleweight Hergie Bacyadan, on the other hand, dominated Kazakhstan’s Yerzhan Gulsaya for a unanimous decision win and account for the country’s fourth gold medal in the tournament.

Women’s flyweight Aira Villegas relied on her quickness and tactics to outsmart Kyzaibay Nazym of Kazakhstan via split decision and Rogen Ladon, a many-time Southeast Asian Games gold medalist and Rio 2016 Olympian, won by walkover against Hungary’s Istvan Szaka in the men’s flyweight final for the country’s other gold medals.

“It was a good performance overall. It’s one month before the first Paris qualifiers, but there’s more work to do, but at least we know we’re taking good steps into that direction,” Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines secretary-general Marcus Jarwin Manalo said.

Tokyo Olympics flyweight silver medalist Carlo Paalam, light welterweight Mark Ashley Fajardo, middleweight Ronald Chavez Jr. and lightweight Riza Pasuit lost their opening matches last week.

The team will go to Murcia in Spain for another training camp from February 4 to 28 before flying to Italy for Paris qualifier.