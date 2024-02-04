First Lady attends Chinese Embassy reception, chats with Ambassador Huang

FIRST Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos graced the New Year reception of the Chinese Embassy in Manila Friday night, chatting cordially with Beijing’s top envoy, days after the congratulatory public tweet of President Marcos Jr. on the newly elected Taiwanese president drew an angry reaction from China.

Araneta-Marcos did not give a speech during the reception but joined onstage Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian and Acting Foreign Affairs Secretary Jesus “Gary” Domingo for the ceremonial toast.

Ambassador Huang and Araneta-Marcos spoke briefly 30 minutes after the toast. Their brief conversation appeared very cordial, in what could be an indication of the easing of tensions between the two countries, at least at the diplomatic level.

Last month, Beijing called out President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for tweeting a congratulatory message to Taiwanese President-elect Lai Ching-te.

Later, Marcos Jr. said the message was just a common courtesy and did not constitute an endorsement of Taiwan’s independence. Marcos Jr. then reiterated that Manila continues to adhere to One-China Policy. In response, Ambassador Huang said he appreciated the President’s re-affirmation of the One-China Policy.

Prior to Friday’s toast, meanwhile, DFA Undersecretary Domingo read the message of President Marcos Jr.

“On behalf of the Filipino people, I convey our warm greetings to the Chinese people on this auspicious commemoration of the lunar new year. I acknowledge the value of the longstanding people-to-people relations between the Philippines and China and I thank Ambassador Huang for inviting me to this reception,” Domingo said, quoting Marcos Jr.

The President also recognized the Chinese-Filipinos in the Philippines who “play crucial roles in nation-building as pillars of the economy and as bearers of our rich cultural diversity.”

Marcos Jr. added: “We recall the contributions, honor their heritage, and celebrate the crucial role that they play in our national life. We look forward to continued positive contributions of China and our Chinese friends to our national development in the years ahead.”

Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte was not present at the reception but her video message was played. She briefly greeted the Chinese audience in Mandarin and expressed confidence on improving bilateral relations during the Year of the Dragon.

During the reception, Ambassador Huang recalled the agreement between President Marcos Jr. and Chinese President Xi Jinping last year, wherein both countries vowed to handle maritime disputes through “friendly consultation” and “not to let maritime disputes become the sum total of our bilateral relations.”

Huang said: “Now that such relations are at a crucial juncture, the two sides should meet each other halfway and implement the important consensus between the two heads-of-state, so as to promote the sound and steady development of China-Philippine relations.”

Image credits: Malou Talosig Bartolomw





