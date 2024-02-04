FINDING NEVERLAND | Ruth B. on connecting with a global audience

He said, “Peter Pan, that’s what they call me

I promise that you’ll never be lonely”

And ever since that day

I am a Lost Boy from Neverland

Usually hanging out with Peter Pan

And when we’re bored, we play in the woods

Always on the run from Captain Hook…”

Are you acquainted with these lyrics? Chances are you’ve belted them out in your car or perhaps played them when you’re feeling sentimental.

Ruth B., a Canadian-Ethiopian artist known for her profound emotional sincerity, excels as a singer, songwriter, and pianist.

She has been steadily establishing herself in the music industry since she started her music career in 2013 by singing songs on Vine, a video-sharing platform.

Her breakthrough came when her original song “Lost Boy,” initially posted on Vine in November 2014 and later released as a single in 2015, resonated with audiences worldwide, further elevating her profile.

In May 2017, Ruth B. released her debut album, “Safe Haven,” featuring popular tracks like “Superficial Love” and “Dandelions.” Behind her popularity is her truly remarkable writing skills, making each note and message deeply felt.

Growing up, Ruth B. was drawn to writing poetry and creating her own storybook worlds. Through her music, she shares her unique perspective that captures the beauty and vulnerability of life’s journey.

Despite her youth and innocence, she embraces the complexities of love and heartbreak, making her an artist whose music speaks to wider audiences.

“I do write most of it by myself and the inspiration comes typically just from my life and whatever I’m going through I try to write about it in my songs,” Ruth B. told Soundstrip.

As Ruth B.’s original tracks gained popularity alongside the surge of streaming platforms, several of her songs went viral across various online communities.

“It’s been so amazing and so cool to see my music kind of take off on the other side of the world. It’s just been amazing and I’ve gotten to see all the TikTok come out of there and whatnot so it’s been so cool,” she expressed.

The Art of Connection

Sometimes, one may wonder about the secrets behind Ruth B.’s ability to captivate hearts and minds with each new song she releases, as her music effortlessly opens doors to reflections on life’s events.

Beyond crafting songs rooted in her own life, when Soundstrip asked about the enduring charm of her music, Ruth B. attributed it to simplicity and relatability.

She expressed that by keeping her lyrics straightforward, easy to comprehend, and grounded in shared human experiences, listeners can connect with the universal themes present in her music.

“I don’t know that I have a secret, I think that I just try to keep it very real and I don’t really overproduce or anything like that,” she said.

She highlighted, “It’s really about the message and the lyrics for me and that’s kind of what’s helped me stay connected with my listeners.”

“28” by Ruth B. and Dean Lewis

As of writing, Ruth B. has released her most recent track, a collaborative effort with Dean Lewis titled “28.” In this song, the usually reserved songwriter, known for narrating the stories of others, peels back the layers of her own personal struggles to intimately connect with her fans.

“It’s been amazing working with Dean, he’s like an artist that I truly respect and admire his music. So getting to write with him was super dope,” she said.

A poignant chorus in “28” resonates with listeners, expressing the complexities of moving on and finding oneself amid heartbreak.

The lyrics delve into the thoughtful perspective that sometimes, losing someone is an inevitable part of the journey toward personal growth.

With lines like “Even though I loved you, you know I had to leave,” Ruth B. with Dean Lewis captures the universal experience of navigating the fine line between love and self-realization.

“28” serves as a musical narrative that reminds us that healing and self-discovery often intertwine on the path to personal fulfillment.

Ruth B. emphasized that this sentiment holds significant meaning for her and is something she believes deserves more discussion. She underscores the importance of prioritizing self-care and putting oneself first at times.

Ruth B.’s Next Frontier

Ruth B. has extended her talents beyond her music career by delving into songwriting for film and television. Some of her notable works include “Paper Airplanes,” featured in the Netflix film A Jazzman’s Blues, and “If This is Love,” featured in the comedy film Father of the Year starring David Spade and Nat Faxon, among others.

“It’s definitely different for me but I really enjoy the process of working with the director and his script and writing whatever song it is that he might need for his or she might need for their film,” she said.

Having already engaged with the film industry, Ruth B. was asked if there was a particular movie she would’ve wanted to write the theme song to. She said she would’ve been thrilled and honored to write the theme song to Titanic which she said was made even more special by Celine Dion’s interpretation.

However, she reiterated her desire to prioritize her music career, currently focused on a new album.

Additionally, expressing her love for writing, she aims to publish a book in the future containing her creative works.