Filipinas Ultramar: Redefining the Filipino Diaspora

CELIA Anna “Cookie” Feria was ready with her spiels for her presentation of credentials as the new Philippine ambassador to Angola with the newly elected President in 2018. She thanked Angola for welcoming the 2,000 Filipinos who have been working in the African country for 20 to 40 years, many of whom considered Angola their second home.

“To my surprise, he looked me in the eyes and said, ‘While we were busy fighting each other, the Filipinos kept our mines and petroleum fields working. They also built roads and kept our electricity running. So, you see, Madame Ambassador, it is I who should thank you,’” Ambassador Feria recalled President João Lourenço of Angola as saying.

Anecdotes like that brighten up conversations among Filipino diplomats and expats working or living anywhere overseas. Filipinos are practically everywhere—from the coldest city on the planet in Yakutsk City in Russia to hotspots or warzones such as in Gaza Strip, Myanmar and South Sudan. Oftentimes, Filipinos are preferred workers for their English-language proficiency, skills, good work ethic and social adaptability.

According to the latest estimate of the Department of Foreign Affairs, there are 10,854,592 Filipinos abroad. Less than half of them are based in the Americas (49.04 percent), while less than a quarter are in Asia (22.83 percent), and another quarter are in the Middle East (21.88 percent). Only 6 percent of the Filipinos are in Europe, while 1 percent are in Africa, including the 2,000 Filipinos in Angola.

However, this estimate does not include those who have already been naturalized citizens of another country, or whose children or grandchildren are born overseas and considered citizens in their parents’ host countries. On paper and on the official census, they are no longer Filipino citizens, but they speak Filipino or Bisaya, think and act Filipino, or sometimes just simply acknowledge their parents’ roots and continue to adapt their value system. They are the second generation, third generation—sometimes even in other countries like the US or Italy, fourth generation Filipino diaspora.

Then, there are also Filipinos who are “stateless” in Sabah or those born in the Middle East countries but could not be reported out of fear of being arrested; or are trainees and students, consultants, peacekeepers and volunteers in the United Nations agencies and other humanitarian and nongovernment organizations.

While it cannot be ascertained how many Filipinos are out there worldwide, the tide has certainly turned in favor of the Filipinos. Whereas before, many countries looked down on Filipinos, now, many countries are wooing Filipinos to work, live in, travel, invest and spend in their countries.

“Years ago, Filipinos were told we are a damaged culture. We are too soft, we like to focus on families,” DFA Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs Eduardo De Vega said. “Now, these countries are saying, ‘Come! We want you here!’”

He believes the mere presence of more than 10 million Filipinos overseas is already a projection of “soft power” that needs to be harnessed and leveraged apart from being the source of remittances and savior of the economy.

Filipino as a “brand” has indeed evolved on the international stage, and the DFA thinks the time has come to redefine the Filipino diaspora.

‘Filipinas Ultramar’ and Filipino identity

ON January 29, 2024, the DFA initiated a multi-year consultation to kickstart the conversation about the Filipino diaspora, which he called “Filipinas Ultramar,” Latin for “Philippines Abroad.”

More than 30 heads of missions, along with other agencies actively involved in the protection and welfare of Filipinos overseas—such as the Department of Migrant Workers, Commission on Filipinos Overseas, the academe, the United Nations’ International Organization for Migration, and legislative leaders—collaboratively brainstormed to define the parameters of the Filipino diaspora and explore ways in which the government can guide them in this new era.

Among the issues raised is the identity—who is Filipino?

“Yes, we are Asean and Asian, but we’re not just Asian,” DFA Undersecretary for Civilian Security and Consular Affairs Jesus “Gary” Domingo said. He highlighted the need for Filipinos to equally, if not more, acknowledge their affinity with Latino, Hispanic, Austronesian, Pacific Islander, English-speaking, Christian, Catholic, and Islamic cultures.

The Philippines is the only country with a link to practically all cultures—from the Aborigines of Australia to the Mustafa Kemal of the Turks, Atacama Desert in Hebrew, and Ogba language of Nigeria, De Vega added.

Domingo likened the Filipino cultural amalgamation to a salted egg.

American on its shell or projection to the outer world—English-speaking, educated, lovers of democracy, competitive yet with a conflict mentality.

On the inside, Filipinos are Hispanic—Christian, but with colonial mentality and deference to foreigners.

But at its core, there’s the “saltiness”—Filipinos are Austronesian and Pacific Islanders—family-oriented, nature-lovers, migrants, but insular in outlook.

Domingo used to be the Philippine ambassador to New Zealand and Pacific islands.

Cultures, Domingo said, can be classified as yin or yang. Yin is on the strong side, yang is more on the soft side.

He believes the Philippine culture is more yin—heart first then mind.

“Our purpose is to rebalance the world in its excess of youngness….of toxicity, with our love. But our agents are individuals,” Domingo said.

After acknowledging this unique cultural amalgamation, Domingo said the next challenge is on communication.

“I think the emphasis is we should distinguish what we do internally for the Filipino community and what we do externally for everyone else.”

For instance, he said, the word “Pinoy” only resonates among first- or second-generation Filipino communities. He suggested using the word “Filipino” in programs for “mainstream promotion.”

Filipinos should also identify a cultural celebration other than the June 12 Independence Day.

“Why do we focus on June 12? The Chinese: what do they celebrate? Chinese New Year. Indians? Diwali (Festival). Not their national days.”

He suggested making “Pasko” or Christmas the focus of resource cultural thrusts.

How do you solve crab mentality

ONE of the major challenges confronting Filipino communities abroad is the lack of unity within organizations. Some dubbed it as crab mentality, or the tendency of inferior members of the community to pull another who has gone up or is on the way up.

“We’re outstanding as individuals, but we suck at working together,” Domingo said, citing the likes of Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, former Commission on Audit head Heidi Mendoza, Canva co-founder Melanie Perkins, Miss Universe winners Gloria Diaz, Pia Wurtzbach, Catriona Gray, Margie Moran, the Filipinas women’s football team, and grandmaster Wesley So.

Domingo suggested that in engaging Filipinos “collectively,” the government should look at them like a bag of M&M’s that shouldn’t be crushed but appreciated and nurtured individually.

Country-team intervention to engage Filipino diaspora

Many suggestions were raised by other participants during the forum.

These include organizing the Filipino communities as “barangays,” infusing the culture of volunteerism especially during war, pandemic, or other crises.

Senator Raffy Tulfo, chairman of the Senate Committee on Migrant Workers, said he taps Filipino communities when he goes abroad; and on social media when crafting legislation, especially regarding OFWs.

Tulfo, a radio journalist before he became a social-media sensation, has a public affairs program on YouTube with over 27.3 million subscribers.

Feria, who is now the DFA Special Assistant to Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo, believes it is essential for the Philippine government to “leverage technology and innovation.”

“We must remember that the global Filipino is not confined by geographical boundaries, but connected through the information highway or the digital realm. Our Filipino youth, often labeled the “digital generation,” possess the necessary skills and creativity to make a mark on the global stage. We must invest in their education and harness the potential of our youth to ensure a bright future for the Philippines,” she explained.

(Note: BusinessMirror was one of the few media outlets allowed to listen and participate in the conversation on January 29, but only on the condition of following the Chatham House Rules. DFA Assistant Secretary Celia Anna Feria, DFA Undersecretary Jesus “Gary” Domingo and Senator Raffy Tulfo subsequently agreed with BusinessMirror’s request to lift the Chatham House Rules.)

Image credits: Generative Illustration: Ed Davad





