Dominant Davao City sends two teams to 2024 Smart-NBTC National Finals

Two teams will be out to make Davao City proud in the 2024 Smart-NBTC National Finals presented by SM Supermalls after Bullet Customs Brokerage-Prime Bistro and Toyomoto Auto Supply marched onto the semifinals of the Mindanao Regional Championship (RC).

Bullet Customs Brokerage-Prime Bistro swept the pool phase before making quick work of Agusan’s El Kids Esperanza in the quarterfinals, 82-58. Toyomoto Auto Supply ruled supreme in its group as well and then downed Cor Jesu College x El Granjero of Digos, 79-68.

Bullet Customs Brokerage-Prime Bistro will continue to lean on Keith Francis Marquez, while Andre Lumanag will keep showing the way for Toyomoto Auto Supply, as the last four teams standing will still clash in the semifinals and then final on Sunday at Sarangani Capitol Gym. They, however, have already secured spots in the National Finals by virtue of being the best of the best in Mindanao’s 16-team field.

Completing the Final Four are SOCCSKSARGEN representative Notre Dame of Midsayap and Xavier-Ateneo de Cagayan-Sealcor who got the better of Breakthrough Basketball (Tagum) and Team Harbor Pilot Sports (Misamis Occidental), respectively.

Jeffrey Malacapag was the star of the show for the NDMC Rams’ 85-77 triumph, while the Xavier-AdCU-Sealcor Kingfishers rode Vince Acut and Elihu Alcover to an 88-83 victory.

Notre Dame, Bullet Customs Brokerage-Prime Bistro, Toyomoto Auto Supply, and Xavier-AdCU-Sealcor join North Luzon qualifiers Yengskivel Sportswear (CAMANAVA), Philippine College of Science and Technology-Calasiao (Pangasinan), Pampanga Lanterns, and 1 San Rafael (Bulacan), as they await eight other regional qualifiers alongside the UAAP and NCAA’s finalists; 10 squads from the NBTC’s Global Partners in USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand; and two more wildcard teams in the National Finals from Mar. 18-24.

After the last day of the Mindanao RC hosted by Sarangani Province and Gov. Ruel Pacquiao, the Visayas RC in Bacolod City (Feb. 16-18) and South Luzon RC in Lucena City (Mar. 1-3) will follow suit.