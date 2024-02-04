Caitlin Clark is approaching NCAA career scoring record for women’s basketball

Caitlin Clark of Iowa is approaching the National Collegiate Athletic Association career scoring record in women’s basketball of 3,527 points, held by Kelsey Plum.

The Hawkeyes star has 3,462 points and is averaging 32.4 points a game this season. She’s is on pace to break Plum’s NCAA mark against Michigan on Feb. 15.

LAST TIME OUT

Clark, last year’s AP player of the year, scored 38 points in a victory at Maryland on Feb. 3. She also had 12 assists and six rebounds.

UP NEXT: Iowa vs. Penn State

Iowa, which hosts Penn State on Thursday night, beat the Nittany Lions twice last season. Clark scored 27 points in a 108-67 victory on Jan. 14, 2023, and she scored 23 in a 95-51 win on Feb. 5.

CLARK STATS

Clark has scored at least 40 points 11 times in her career, including three this season.

Clark is also approaching 1,000 career assists; she has 980 and sits in eighth place all-time. She is averaging 7.9 assists per game. She is seven assists behind former Providence star Shanya Evans for seventh and eight behind Niya Johnson for sixth. Suzie McConnell of Penn State holds the NCAA record with 1,307.

WHO ARE THE LEADING CAREER SCORERS?

Former Kansas star Lynette Woodard holds the women’s major college basketball record with 3,649 points from 1978-81, before the NCAA took over women’s sports from the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women.

Francis Marion’s Pearl Moore has the overall record with 4,061 points from 1975-79, at the small-college level in the AIAW. Moore had 177 of her points at Anderson Junior College before enrolling at Francis Marion. Plum holds the women’s NCAA record after her standout, four-year career at Washington (2013-17). The men’s NCAA record is held by LSU’s Pete Maravich, who finished his career with 3,667 points. He did it with no 3-point line in college basketball and in only three seasons (1967-70); freshmen at that point weren’t allowed to play on varsity teams.

Image credits: AP





