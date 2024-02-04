Burgos-Quiambao triathlon duel up in 5150 CamSur

TRIATHLON’S return to Camarines Sur promises a thrilling showdown between the country’s top Olympic distance runners—Erika Burgos and Bea Quiambao—in the 5150 CamSur on February 11.

Both triathletes, dominant in the last two editions of the Sun Life 5150 Bohol, are not only vying for the overall championship in the challenging 1.5-km swim, 40-km bike and 10-km run race, but are also set for a fierce duel in the 20-24 age-group category.

Burgos, riding high on confidence after a victory over Quiambao in the 5150 Dapitan last September, enters the event with a time of 2:21:46 compared to the latter’s 2:26:45.

Quiambao, however, also a previous champion in 5150 Subic, is determined for redemption after an intense off-season preparation.

Registration for the event is currently open, according to the organizing The Ironman Group/Sunrise Event Inc. Details can be found on ironman.com/5150-camsur-register.

Challenging the anticipated clash between Burgos and Quiambao are formidable competitors such as Sophia Capistrano, Araceli Sales, Isabel Locsin, Hanna Bueña and Heart Quiambao.

The event marks the return of the top endurance race to Camarines Sur, which hosted the first Ironman 70.3 in 2009.

Other contenders eyeing age-group division titles include Joana Moreira, Vivian Balmaceda, Rena Marte, Julie Lorenzano, Leoniza Gusilatar, Charmaine Centeno, Jackie Reazon, Demi delos Reyes, Nese Ozbek, Saray Jervoso, Luisita Jadulco, Amandine Fetaud and TV host/journalist Kara David.

The men’s competition is also tipped to go down-to-the-wire with Denz Velasquez, Ian Consunji, Nicolo Magadia, Christian Velazquez and young Darell Bada, a former Ironkids champion, joining pre-race favorites Jonathan Pagaura and Emil Lorbes in the quest for crown.

The international flavor is also emphasized by participants from countries likes Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, France, Hong Kong, Japan, the Netherlands, Portugal, Russian Federation, Singapore and Turkey.

The 5150 CamSur will also include the 5150 relay for all-male, all-female and mixed events.

The Go for Gold Sunrise Sprint, a sub-category event featuring a 750-meter swim, 20-km bike and 5-km run, will also be a highlight with Kim Remolino and Raven Alcoseba looming as favorites based on their recent victories in the National Age Group Triathlon in Subic.