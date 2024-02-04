Beyond wearables: DOST-PTRI spinning transformations, innovations, job creation

Textiles are commonly regarded as materials to make clothing. But Philippine textiles have come a long way—from wearables to use for security and defense.

Director Julius L. Leaño Jr. of the Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Textile Research Institute (DOST-PTRI) pointed out that Philippine-sourced and -made textiles have transcended from basic clothing to various applications made possible through science, technology and innovation reshaping the textile industry.

The wide spectrum of natural fibers, from pineapple leaves to abaca, banana, bamboo and the Philippine silk, weaved into textiles, are now used in food packaging, automotive, human security and defense.

The DOST-PTRI celebrated January as the Philippine Tropical Fabrics (PTF) Month to uphold its commitment to promoting natural textiles, advancing local industries and creating livelihood opportunities.

‘Linchpin in transformation’

During the National Textile Convention (TelaCon) on January 30 and 31, Leaño emphasized that Philippine textiles are seen as a “linchpin in the transformation” in production sector which will generate more quality jobs and competitive products.

He said this vision is rooted in the “Ambisyon 2040,” highlighting the Philippines’s long-term vision and aspirations of the Filipinos for themselves and the country in the next 16 years.

This is also aligned with the 8-point agenda of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for the creation of more quality and green jobs, he added.

Furthermore, the National Strategic Plan Framework 2023-2028 of the DOST centers on the four pillars of human well-being, wealth creation and development, sustainability, and wealth protection, which textiles, Leaño said, have “very direct relationship and could support it.”

“That’s why enshrined in all of these documents is a very strong basis upon which we create, we develop, and we put forward…. The [PTRI] comes forward to claim and reclaim what it actually is mandated to do,” Leaño said.

Explaining the textile continuum, Leaño said raw materials such as cotton, pineapple, abaca and silk fibers are spun into yarns, which are then woven, knitted or non-woven.

These textiles are “actually the backbone of so many applications that we have for the Philippines, so many applications and opportunities for the industry,” he said, adding that they are turned into garments, shoes, bed linens, carpet, curtains and more.

For his part, Science Secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr., in his recorded message, said the challenge in the Philippine textile industry is for the stakeholders in the government, domestic and international industry, academe and the private sector, “to align and engage in the shared vision of a revitalized Philippine textile industry.”

“We must align ourselves with the global textile ecosystem values of the 21st century—inclusivity, competitiveness and sustainability,” he said.

New programs for 2024

In line with this year’s PTF celebration, with the theme “Spinning Innovations,” fibers twisted together create a strengthened and unified structure. Building on this leverage, the DOST-PTRI will launch three new programs this year.

Dubbed “Frontier [Fostering the Revitalization of Nascent Textile Innovation Ecosystems in the Region],” the program aims to intensify regional textile innovation to achieve an inclusive and innovative Philippine textile ecosystem.

DOST-PTRI said this will integrate and consolidate the research institute’s efforts in the country’s regions by strategically locating textile innovation hubs for fibers and yarns as well as regional centers for natural dyes and handloom weaving innovations.

The Institute targets under the program include one regional clothing and textile research and innovation agenda per region, two large-scale textile companies to be engaged, one textile firm engaged or developed all by 2024.

In 2025, it aims to have one regional development council resolution to adopt this clothing and textile research agenda and innovation agenda and at least one textile activity per province.

It also targets to have one state university and college engaged per province by 2026 and one textile innovation center by 2028.

Although it seems a “quite tall order, a self-imposed one,” Leaño admitted, that what the Institute wants to happen is to create jobs, value addition, and overall improvement in the vitality of the overall economic activities in the region.

How will they do it? He said that starting with the technologies they already have, such as natural textile technologies, Bamboo Textiles PH, natural dyes, and Philippine silk.

The “Creativity and Equity through Accelerated Textile Technology Engagement and Entrepreneurship Ventures for Vulnerable Sectors (Creatteevs),” meanwhile, aims to partner with women, youth, elderly, persons with disabilities, persons deprived of liberty, and indigenous people to intensify local textile innovation.

This program will also support various DOST programs, such as the Community Empowerment Through Science and Technology; Grassroots Innovation for Inclusive Development; Collaborative Research and Development to Leverage Philippine Economy; Women-Helping-Women: Innovative Social Enterprises; Small Enterprise Technology Upgrading Program; and Smart Communities.

The Institute also launched the “Bamboo Textile Fiber Innovation Hub” (BTFIH) in Abra which will cater to the engagement of local communities in bamboo fiber processing from conversion to continuous innovation in textile production.

Bamboo, as Leaño told reporters on the sidelines of the event, has a higher fiber yield at 50 percent than banana or abaca at only 2 percent, and all of these are dominant in the Philippines.

“At the same time, if we look at the cost of bamboo fiber, relatively, it is cheaper compared to the other fibers right now,” he added.

However, he also reminded the stakeholders not to take for granted the value of pineapple and banana fibers because they are also byproducts of the local agriculture industry.

Image credits: Gerry Palad, DOST-STII





