Villar leads LPPWP museum inauguration

Senator Cynthia A. Villar leads the inauguration of the Las Piñas Parañaque Wetland Museum on Friday, February 2. It coincides with the celebration of the World Wetland Day 2024.

The LPPWP Wetland highlights the significant role of wetlands in the environment and lives of our people. The museum serves as an educational and conservation hub for visitors to learn the value of this ecosystem. It is the first of its kind in the country.

The senator is joined by DENR-NCR Asst.RD Henry Pacis, Parañaque Mayor Eric Olivares, environmental lawyer Atty. Antonio Oposa, Protected Area Management Board (PAMB) Members, and some LGU officials from Parañaque and Las Piñas Cities during the inauguration.