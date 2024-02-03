Senate commends DLSU on essential EDCOM II role

THE Senate adopted a resolution citing the De La Salle University (DLSU) for its research-partnership pact with the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II).

On January 23, the Upper House unanimously adopted Senate Resolution 819 introduced by senators Edgardo “Sonny” Angara Jr., Pia S. Cayetano, Francis “Chiz” Escudero, Sherwin Gatchalian, and Majority Leader Joel Villanueva.

Sen. Sonny Angara sponsored a resolution commending De La Salle University (DLSU) for its research partnership with, and contribution to, the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II). According to him, the resolution recognizes the university’s role in partnering with the commission and for supporting the latter’s mandate and objectives to institutionalize reforms in the country’s education system. “DLSU’s generosity has allowed EDCOM to devote its resources to other aspects,” Angara said.

EDCOM II and DLSU formally ratified their research collaboration through the signing of a memorandum of agreement (MOA) made and executed on June 14, 2023.

The commission is mandated by Republic Act 11899 to implement a “comprehensive national assessment and evaluation of the performance of the Philippine education sector for the purpose of recommending transformative, concrete and targeted reforms in the sector, with the end in view of making the Philippines globally competitive in both education and labor markets” in the years between 2023 and 2025.

Consistent with its vision-mission to be a leading learner-centered and research-university and its core values of faith, service, and communion, DLSU had conveyed its intention to support the mandate and objectives of EDCOM II.

The university undertakes to conduct these activities under the agreement: a) submit research inputs for EDCOM II, b) submit concept notes/research proposals from researcher fellows that will be vetted by the EDCOM II Advisory Council and Technical Secretariat, as well as the Philippine Institute for Development Studies, c) organize and set-up research teams to produce research that directly responds to the policy questions of EDCOM II, and d) produce policy papers that commission and DLSU shall co-publish to inform policy directions of the EDCOM.

DLSU, on top of its responsibilities enumerated above and other agreements in the MOA, obligates itself to solely cover all the costs in relation to the project.

According to the resolution, the obligations set forth in the memorandum will be instrumental in assisting EDCOM II in its objectives to institutionalize reforms that would not only aim to address the existing issues in the country’s education sector, but would also contribute to the development of an education system at par with global standards, and more attuned to the needs of the present times.

Image credits: Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB





