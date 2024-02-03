Samsung S24 series harnesses the power of AI

THE era of AI is upon us, whether we like it or not, and companies like Samsung are making sure that artificial intelligence goes mainstream faster with new products like the Galaxy S24 series.

The Galaxy S24 series is the first smartphone equipped with Gemini Pro and Imagen 2 on Vertex AI. The multimodal Gemini can generalize and seamlessly understand, operate across, and combine different types of information including text, code, images and video. Users can utilize the summarization feature across Notes, Voice Recorder, and Keyboard. Gemini Pro on Vertex AI provides Samsung with critical Google Cloud features, including security, safety, privacy, and data compliance.

Galaxy S24 series users can also immediately benefit from Imagen 2, Google’s most advanced text-to-image diffusion technology from Google DeepMind to date. With Imagen 2 on Vertex AI, Samsung can bring safe and intuitive photo-editing capabilities into users’ hands. These features can be found in Generative Edit in S24’s Gallery application.

Samsung isn’t the only mobile phone maker with an excellent camera on its flagship phone but the Korean tech company made changes to the S24 Ultra that makes it more sophisticated and polished than others and still with a lot of fun features. I will be reviewing the camera of this phone in the very near future but for now, let’s talk about Galaxy AI.

One, the S24 Ultra can do real-translation and interpretation. If, for example, you are conversing online with someone who speaks only Korean, the S24 Ultra will turn the person’s words into your preferred language and vice versa. This without needing to be connected to the Internet. The phone also does translations for face-to-face interactions. Wait, there is more: an AI voice assistant can translate a conversation in two different languages.

Two, using the Samsung Notes app, the S24 Ultra can summarize chunks of text. Let’s put it this way: you can write an article and the phone can make a summary and notes about it. I tried this and it was pretty cool.

Third, the S24 Ultra has generative AI photo editing, which lets you remove things or people in your photos. The AI will create entirely new pixels to replace the missing space. For example, I took a picture of my daughter in a coffee shop and there was a man behind her so I used this feature and the man’s image was replaced by a wall.

Four, Circle to Search is a feature on the Galaxy S24 that enables you to search for details about an image or text automatically by drawing a simple gesture with the S Pen or your finger. For example, you saw a celebrity wearing a nice pair of shoes on TikTok. You simple draw a circle on the shoes to find out what brand it is and where you can get it.

These features can be found in the Galaxy S24 series, which includes the S24, the S24 Plus, and the S24 Ultra. As part of the Samsung and Google Cloud partnership, Samsung is also one of the first customers to test Gemini Ultra, Google’s most capable and largest model for highly-complex tasks.

The S24 series will also use Gemini Nano, an on-device LLM delivered as part of the Android 14 operating system, the most efficient model of Gemini for on-device tasks.

Samsung celebrated the opening of its Galaxy AI Pop-Up Store, located at C1 Park Avenue in BGC, Taguig. Present at the ribbon-cutting ceremony were Samsung Electronics Philippines (SEPCO) marketing communications manager for flagship Dominic Nacorda; product marketing manager for flagship MJ Marfori; head of product marketing Jun Guevara; business unit head Blue Avelino; president Minsu Chu; mobile experience business director Daniel Choi; project manager for MX retail marketing group Junsik Kwon; category head for flagship devices Ria Castillo; product marketing manager for flagship Isabelle Kim; and head of corporate marketing Yna Quimson.

The Galaxy AI Pop-Up store will encourage guests to discover the Galaxy S24 series and offer them access to pre-order deals and freebies. The pop-up has a Gaming Area, a Content Creation Area, and a Productivity Area so that guests can try and explore the Galaxy S24 Ultra phones.

