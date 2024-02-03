PetPal clinches gold for marketing at KMC Startup Awards

917Ventures’ PetPal won the Gold for Marketing Award at the KMC Startup Awards 2023, standing out among over 200 entries nationwide. This accolade recognizes the company’s exceptional marketing campaign for the Pawtection Party, a vaccination drive that promoted pet health and responsible pet ownership.

Pawtection Party, organized in partnership with animal nutrition and healthcare brand UNAHCO and the Ayala Malls Up Town Center, offered free 7-in-1 and anti-rabies vaccinations for pets, attracting a large number of pet owners and their furry companions. The campaign’s effectiveness was reflected in the vaccination of over 300 pets, exceeding the target by 110 percent.

The event also fostered a sense of camaraderie and joy among pet owners and passionate veterinarians, fostering connections among like-minded people and nurturing a supportive and enthusiastic pet community.

“Beyond the prestige, the award serves as a testament to PetPal’s commitment to making pets live their healthiest and happiest lives. Pawtection Party is a stepping stone to the future where no pet is left unprotected, where the joy of having a furry companion is accompanied by the responsibility of ensuring their well-being,” said Carlo Flordeliza, senior venture builder at 917Ventures.

PetPal’s marketing strategy was distinguished for its creative approach to pet vaccinations, turning a typically daunting experience into a celebration. It utilized vibrant art and colors aligned with the brand to communicate the message and positively engage pet owners.

The campaign addressed several critical issues in pet care, including assisting pet owners who rely on local government units for vaccinations and helping those whose pets have an unknown vaccination history. Its broader vision is to continuously assist in pet care through informational content and digitized pet services, such as vet teleconsults, home vet visits, and a PetPal Club Membership offering unlimited vet consults and other perks.

The campaign’s success serves as a milestone fitting as PetPal is set to launch an app that aims to provide seamless access to pet care services, including real-time access to pet records, streamlined appointment scheduling, prescription requests, and telehealth consultations. This digital innovation is poised to transform how pet owners manage their pet’s health and wellness.

The KMC Startup Awards brought together esteemed judges from the Robinsons Group, Bossjob, Kaya, and KMC. The event celebrated the achievements of startups and entrepreneurs who are catalyzing change across various industries.

More information about Petpal’s various services is available at www.petpal.asia.