MVP Group of Companies dominates 20th Philippine Quill Awards

PASIG, Philippines – It was a triumphant night for the MVP Group of Companies, encompassing leading entities such as Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC), Manila Electric Company (MERALCO), Maynilad Water Services, Inc., PLDT, Smart Communications, Inc., Makati Medical Center, Maya, Metro Pacific Dumaguete Water Services, Inc., Metro Pacific Tollways South Management Corporation, Metro Pacific Investments Corporation, Meralco – One Meralco Foundation, and Metro Pacific Investments Foundation, as its member companies secured a staggering total of 87 awards at the 20th Philippine Quill Awards, organized by the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC).

Meralco wins 1st Runner-Up for Company of the Year at the 20th Philippine Quill Awards

Recognition Across Diverse Communication Categories

The Philippine Quill Awards, considered the nation’s most esteemed awards program in business communication, bestowed accolades upon the MVP Group for its outstanding communication strategies.

The companies received recognition across 20 diverse communication categories, highlighting their proficiency across four divisions—Communication Management, Communication Research, Communication Training and Education, and Communication Skills. The MVP Group secured a notable collection of awards, earning a total of 35 Awards of Excellence and 49 Awards of Merit. Furthermore, it’s worth noting that the MVP Group won 3 Top Awards.

LRMC was conferred the Top Award for “Communication Management” under Corporate Social Responsibility Category for their program with Binhi in building a foundation for learning and literacy for its scholars at Marcela Marcelo Elementary School in Pasay City.

While the “Company of the Year,” category also saw impressive achievements from the MVP Group. Meralco attained the 1st Runner-up position, while the top company honors went to PLDT Smart.

The MVP Group prioritizes communicating stories related to Corporate News, Corporate Social Responsibility, Diversity and Inclusion, Environmental Stewardship, Sustainability Practices, and Community Engagement. With 13 companies under its umbrella, they have demonstrated their effectiveness in communication strategies, meeting the highest global standards set by IABC.

Impactful Initiatives: Showcasing Award-Winning Campaigns

Acknowledging the entire MVP Group’s impactful communication strategies to stakeholders, the awards are a representation of the company’s caliber in various areas. Manuel V. Pangilinan, Chairman of the Group, stated, “There is power in clear and transparent communication, and these recognitions inspire us to continue communicating with transparency and impact—ultimately driving positive change and progress in the communities we serve.”

The MVP Group’s recognition in the 20th Quill Awards represents the group’s efforts to contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), particularly SDG 8 Decent Work and Economic Growth, 11 Sustainable Cities and Communities, and 17 Partnerships for the Goals.