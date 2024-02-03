Meaningful waiting

I have noticed that a growing number of elderly individuals are struggling to manage their outbursts of anger. Many can’t seem to endure long waiting. They get annoyed and riled easily and constantly, in long lines, heavy traffic, during lengthy commercial breaks, or when longwinded friends just won’t get to the point. They are suffering from patience deficit or hurry sickness.

In light of our advancing years, my fellow peers and I confront the stark reality that our remaining time is dwindling. Poet Andrew Marvell eloquently captures this sentiment as “time’s winged chariot hurrying near.” Is this why many of us are showing annoying symptoms of senior “entitled-mentia” by always claiming the right to be given priority in everything, everywhere?

Nevertheless, expressing impatience through temper tantrums does not expedite the arrival of the desired outcome. Instead, it often provokes enmity and ill feelings in others. Fretting for not being promptly attended to only serve to reinforce the image of old people as a cantankerous, obnoxious and entitled group. For aged persons, losing one’s temper can even trigger palpitations or pains in the chest, increase our blood pressure and bring on other unwanted body ailments. As it often happens, temper tantrums can be a waste of emotions over nothing—not worth it.

Someone wittily described patience as a “virtue that carries a lot of wait.” Indeed, its value can be weighty, too.

Since we cannot do away with waiting in most cases, perhaps we can embrace the moments of waiting instead. M. J. Ryan, author of the book “The Power of Patience,” says: “Not everything can be accomplished through will power—sometimes what we need is a bit of wait power.”

All it takes is just a slight shift of awareness or attitude. Welcoming and accepting the act of waiting can often present opportunities we wouldn’t be able to seize if we allow impatience to take over our emotions.

For example, just the other day, I was with my wife at the drug store to buy our maintenance medicines. Just our luck, the transactions with customers ahead of us were taking so long. I can bear seniors who can’t remember the names of their medicines or who keep pestering the clerk for cheaper alternatives, but what I found irritating on that day was the way certain senior customers chatting casually with the clerk, not bothered by the fact that they were making other elderly customers wait unnecessarily. It was supposed to be a lane reserved for seniors to minimize waiting, but I noted that the lines in the next lanes for regular customers were moving faster; waiting time was shorter, I could sense those behind us becoming itchier by the minute, mumbling infuriatedly to themselves.

In my younger days, I would most likely tell my wife, ”I don’t have time for this” and would just leave and go to another drug store. But not anymore, at this point in my life. Instead, I told my wife to just wait it out. As for me, I eagerly looked for an empty chair and opened the Notes app on my old but reliable smart phone. Coincidentally, on that particular day, I found myself under time pressure to generate innovative ideas for our pitch in order to secure a successful bid. I quietly observed the diverse people there, picking up snatches of their conversations.

A little later, I left my chair and walked around the drug store, looking here and there at the colorful merchandising posters and promotional collaterals. All these were stimulants to my creative juices. Before I knew it, the transactions with the customers ahead of my wife’s were finally finished and it was her turn to be served. Within that brief interlude of waiting, I was able come up with at least 10 very rough but promising concepts and creative expressions. The long wait was just what I needed to get my mind focused and get it working.

That waiting in the drugstore was a gift of time for me as in many instances. Indeed, quiet waiting can be an opportunity to spend time actively, creatively, productively, even contemplatively or however else you choose. My wife does challenging puzzle games to keep her mind sharp or she strikes up a conversation with the person beside her. As for me, when not writing down thoughts I’ve been mulling over in my mind, I read books I’ve digitally downloaded, which I’ve reserved for such lull moments. Rather than looking at it as time wasted or lost, see it as “found time,” as time that you can make use of.

Inspirational writer Barbara Cawthorne Crafton gives us a whole new perspective on waiting: “Once you’ve mastered the art of waiting and acquired the virtue of waiting then what a gold mine of unused time we have in airports, train stations, doctors’ offices, supermarket checkout lines. I’m not sure I want to know how much it all amounts to—it’s got to be a couple of years, at least, out of the average lifetime.”

You can also transform waiting time into “being-in-the-present” time. How? By putting yourself in the here and now. Awaken your deadened awareness to reconnect with what’s around you— sights, smells, weather, people. Is there anything at all in this current moment that makes waiting just a little more tolerable or, better yet, meaningful?

Remember what our old folks would tell us: “Habaan pa ang pasensya” (be a little more patient). M. J. Ryan whom I mentioned earlier says that patience is a habit (a virtue in fact) that can be learned and reinforced by motivation, awareness, and practice. Why not use those interminable waiting moments and forced delays to flex your patience muscles? Doing so helps us live longer and more stress-free, guards the door to anger outbursts, gives us greater tolerance and empathy, makes us better and mellower persons in old age.

So, next time you see that long line ahead, see it not as aggravation but as invitation to calm down and relax. It is when we are most relaxed and unstressed that the mind works better.

After all, the good old book assures us: “Good things come to those who wait.”